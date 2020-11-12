The tell-tale sign of any successful venture is its ability to cater to a marketplace that lacks readily accessible services. That's exactly what Mission Prosperity aims to achieve via Bank Xero . The two-phase approach will address key areas with much-needed improvement. Namely, remittance services and the informal sector.

From its inception, Bank Xero will be able to handle all the day to day banking needs of users - salary deposits, processing checks, paying bills, automated savings, and most importantly, seamless sending and receiving of remittances. As the primary focus of Phase 1, Bank Xero will offer highly affordable remittance services to millions of ex-pat workers around the world who are currently paying an average of 7% in remittances for every transaction. The second phase of operations will focus on the untapped potential of the informal economic sector by providing equitable and readily accessible access to those that are in dire need of financial institutions. With banks being far and few in between in the regions in our focus, Bank Xero will instead provide clients with a handheld device that gives them instant access to these services.

The core principle of Mission Prosperity is to build a bank that leverages the advantages of blockchain technology from the ground up and in turn, provides widespread access to financial services that enable users to further their long-term financial well-being.

As the first step in this mission, the Mission Prosperity pre-ICO is set for a launch date of November 16, 2020. Early investors are given the opportunity to purchase the ICO token, Peach Coin, for an exciting price of $0.40.

We proudly invite you to step into the future of bank services that provide universal access for all.

Enriching Lives With The Prospect Of Prosperity

Mission Prosperity aims to bridge the gaps left by the current banking infrastructure by widening its reach via blockchain-backed financial services. Our mission is to provide an alternative, more equitable approach that focuses on untapped markets around the globe.

Banking Reimagined

Welcome to Mission Prosperity. Our Mission: To provide universal financial services that not only create but protect prosperity. Join us https://ico.missionprosperity.org/register

