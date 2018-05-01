Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command's Mid-Endurance UAS Program

The TASE and Piccolo systems will equip the prime contractors' unmanned aircraft systems with the technology required to complete their intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions worldwide in support of the U.S. warfighter. The TASE400 LRS and TASE400 DXR imaging systems will collect full-motion video utilizing various wavelengths of energy sensors, while the Piccolo system will provide precision navigation with GPS/INS accuracy to support the complex missions USSOCOM requires.

"With more than 300,000 operational hours in demanding environments, the TASE imaging systems are built on a legacy of providing actionable intelligence," said Kevin Raftery, vice president and GM of UTC Aerospace Systems' Airborne ISR business. "With our Piccolo system, we are providing USSOCOM with a complete flight management solution tailored for the UAVs undertaking these critical missions across the globe. Our business is built on a mission-centric approach, and adding these UTC Aerospace Systems capabilities to the MEUAS program will enhance our customers' mission success."

UTC Aerospace Systems' TASE and Piccolo systems will be showcased at AUVSI's Xponential April 30 – May 3, 2018. For more information, stop by the company's booth #3815 or visit http://www.cloudcaptech.com/products/tase-imaging-payloads/.

About UTC Aerospace Systems

UTC Aerospace Systems is one of the world's largest suppliers of technologically advanced aerospace and defense products. UTC Aerospace Systems designs, manufactures and services integrated systems and components for the aerospace and defense industries, supporting a global customer base with significant worldwide manufacturing and customer service facilities. For more information about the company, visit our website at www.utcaerospacesystems.com or follow us on Twitter: @utcaerosystems

About United Technologies Corporation

United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. For more information about the company, visit our website at www.utc.com or follow us on Twitter: @UTC

