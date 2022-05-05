Mission Rock Residential Adds Baltimore Apartment Community to Growing Management Portfolio

BALTIMORE, Md., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential, LLC, a Denver-based multifamily property management company, is pleased to announce its newest management contract for https://www.5pointsnorthshore.com/ The Tala at Washington Hill Apartments in Baltimore, Maryland. The apartments were formerly operated under the name of Jefferson Square at Washington Hill. Mission Rock was issued the management deal by Hamilton Zanze Real Estate Investments.

Mission Rock Residential, LLC, a Denver-based multifamily property management company, is pleased to announce its newest management contract for The Tala at Washington Hill Apartments in Baltimore, Maryland. The apartments were formerly operated under the name of Jefferson Square at Washington Hill. The Tala at Washington Hill includes studio, one and two -bedroom apartment homes, each with a luxury feel thanks to high ceilings and state-of-the-art appliances.

"The Tala at Washington Hill is another wonderful fit for the Mission Rock portfolio," said Meredith Wright, CPM, CAPS, President of Mission Rock Residential. "The community is in a vibrant neighborhood in downtown Baltimore, and we are excited to provide the current and future residents with our award-winning property management service."

The community offers 304 apartment homes and is located in Downtown Baltimore, near Johns Hopkins Hospital. The Tala at Washington Hill includes studio, one and two -bedroom apartment homes, each with a luxury feel thanks to high ceilings and state-of-the-art appliances. Residents will enjoy being conveniently located in the heart of Downtown, an onsite dog park, a resort-style swimming pool, and two courtyards with grilling stations and water features.

The community is also home to retail shops, restaurants, and a bank, all located on the ground floor of the building.

The Tala at Washington Hill is situated in the highly desired Washington Hill neighborhood and is just minutes from the Fells Point, Canton, and Harbor East neighborhoods, all known for their trendy events and retail offerings. Highway 40, which runs east to west, and I-95 which runs north to south, are also close by for easy commuter travel around the metro area.

Baltimore is the largest city in Maryland with lots of cultural and historical attractions. It's best known for its historical sites, including the George Washington monument. The area has a strong economy made up of universities, healthcare facilities, retail companies, and government entities. Johns Hopkins University and Hospital, the Social Security Administration, and Centers for Medicaid and Medicare are just a few of the most notable employers in the area.

To learn more, visit https://www.5pointsnorthshore.com/ www.thetalawashhillapts.com.

About Mission Rock Residential Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages 167 multifamily properties and more than 31,000 residential units across the United States. With more than 700 full time team members, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with regional offices in Phoenix and Atlanta. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work by the National Apartment Association in 2021. Visit www.missionrockresidential.com.

Media Contact:

Nicole Marshall

[email protected]

504-644-7335

SOURCE Mission Rock Residential