Mission Rock Residential Announces Executive Leadership Promotions

DENVER, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily property management firm Mission Rock Residential is excited to announce a significant set of leadership promotions as the high-growth company approaches its 9th year in operation. The leadership role changes, planned since the company's launch, are a direct result of the company's rapid success and execution of succession plans.

From Left to Right: Tony Zanze, Chairman of the Board; Pat Hutchison, CEO; Meredith Wright, President of Mission Rock Residential

This internal leadership transition comes as the company launches Mission Rock into yet another year of national expansion amidst a challenging housing market across the U.S. The new executive roles, effective immediately, provide a natural progression for both company and individual leader growth and set Mission Rock up for further success.

The company's founding CEO, Tony Zanze, will move to the position of Chairman of the Board. Utilizing his broad industry qualifications, he will continue to provide strategic council for the company through the Board position.

Taking over in the role of Chief Executive Officer, will be Mission Rock's founding president Patricia Hutchison, CAPS, CPM. With a more focused day-to-day role on new business development, Pat will continue to expand Mission Rock's national portfolio of properties across a large set of real estate investor and developer clients.

"I am thrilled to have this opportunity to shift my role into that of CEO for Mission Rock. After skyrocketing growth since our launch, 2020 brought our entry into yet another east coast state, Florida. In addition to growing this East Coast client base, I will be focused on building strong client ties in major markets and around the entire U.S. in the years ahead," said Mission Rock's new Chief Executive Officer Patricia Hutchison, CAPS, CPM.

Taking over in the role of President will be Meredith Wright, CAPS, CPM. Wright has served as an Executive Vice President with the company, and as a key builder of the organization since its inception. Wright has been positioned to assume the President role throughout that time. In this position, she now has final oversight of the company's 27,000+ units dispersed across 16 states and valued at over $5 billion.

Additional promotions from within the Executive team include:

Kay Hutchison , CAPS, CPM will be elevated to Senior Executive Vice President. In this leadership role she will continue to oversee the company's Western Region. Hutchison will also assist in the determination of national strategic operational objectives, monitoring property operational performance, and mentoring new executive team members.

Janelle French, CPM will be elevated from Vice President to Executive Vice President - Central Region. In this role she will have operational oversight of the company's Central Region. As another founding member of the Mission Rock team, French initially joined the company as a Regional Manager on the Metro Denver portfolio. French played a significant role in operations and business development in Colorado through her strong execution of Owner objectives.

Andy Tsangarides, CPM will be elevated to Executive Vice President – Eastern Region from his current role as Vice President. Tsangarides joined Mission Rock in 2016 and has taken the East Coast operations from 3 assets in 1 state, to over 30 assets in 6 states. In this new position, he will oversee Eastern Region operations.

Toni Moyes , another original member of the Mission Rock Regional Management team, will be elevated from Regional Manager to Vice President with oversite of Colorado and Kansas.

About Mission Rock Residential Mission Rock Residential is a national multifamily property management firm established in 2012. The company now manages nearly 28,000 residential units across the contiguous United States. With a team of more than 700 full-time employees, Mission Rock is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with regional offices in Atlanta, Georgia and Phoenix, Arizona. The company was named one of the Best Places to Work in Multifamily in 2019. For additional information, visit www.missionrockresidential.com.

