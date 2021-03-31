Mission Rock Residential Announces Transition in Chief Marketing Role

DENVER, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily property management company Mission Rock Residential is announcing today the retirement of its Senior Vice President of Marketing, Training & Revenue Management, Denise Todd, and the subsequent promotion of Marcella Eppsteiner to the position.

From Left to Right: Denise Todd will retire from Mission Rock Residential while Marcella Eppsteiner will take over her role with the company as the Senior Vice President of Marketing, Training & Revenue Management.

Serving as the company's Senior Vice President of Marketing, Training & Revenue Management since the launch of Mission Rock in 2012, Denise Todd will be retiring from the company this month. After a 25+ year career in the industry, Todd's retirement comes amidst celebration and praise from the Mission Rock team.

"Denise has been an incredible leader throughout the establishment and growth of Mission Rock Residential. Her contributions to Mission Rock will be forever remembered as critical to our foundational success, and while we are very sad to see her leave, we are excited for Denise and her family as they embark on this new chapter of life," said Mission Rock's President Meredith Wright, CAPS, CPM.

Throughout her tenure at Mission Rock, Todd developed and implemented the programs that currently encompass all marketing, reputation management, pricing advisory services, and team training across the national company. Denise has also been lauded as an enormous inspiration and mentor to Mission Rock's marketing and training teams.

Marcella Eppsteiner, a long-time collaborator and protégé of Todd's, will be promoted to the new position of Senior Vice President of Marketing, Training & Revenue Management. Marcella has previously held positions within Mission Rock's marketing group, most recently as the company's Vice President of Marketing.

"Marcella has garnered a national reputation for her analytical and data-driven marketing approach, which aligns perfectly with Mission Rock's future operational initiatives. We are excited to see her take the reins in this role and look forward to continuing our growth trajectory with her in this position," said Wright.

Eppsteiner is a graduate of Florida State University and attended St. Thomas University in Miami, FL, for her Master of Business Administration (MBA) in International Business. She has worked in the apartment industry for more than 15 years. In addition, since 2019 she has served on the advisory board for the national Apartment Innovation and Marketing Conference. She is also an active member of both the Apartment Association of Metro Denver (AAMD), IREM – Denver Chapter, and the National Apartment Association.

Marcella is an active industry thought leader with regular speaking engagements at both national and regional multifamily industry conferences, most recently at the NAA's 2020 Apartmentalize Conference.

About Mission Rock Residential Mission Rock Residential is a national multifamily property management firm established in 2012. The company now manages nearly 28,000 residential units across the contiguous United States. With a team of more than 700 full-time employees, Mission Rock is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with regional offices in Atlanta, Georgia and Phoenix, Arizona. The company was named one of the Best Places to Work in Multifamily in 2019. For additional information, visit www.missionrockresidential.com.

Media Contact

Nichole Marshall

504-644-7335

[email protected]

SOURCE Mission Rock Residential