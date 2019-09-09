Mission Rock Residential Assumes Management of Abbotts Run Apartments

DENVER, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential, a Denver-based property management company, is expanding its presence in the eastern United States, announcing a new management contract for Abbotts Run Apartments in Alexandria, Virginia. This new property management agreement marks the first for Mission Rock in the Washington D.C. metro and the sixth overall community in Virginia.

The Abbotts Run apartment community is the sixth to move to management by Mission Rock Residential in recent months. The Abbotts Run Apartments are home to 248 one and two bedroom units ranging from 693 and 1,352 square feet.

"The D.C. metro area has been on our radar for expansion for quite some time thanks to its steady population growth and continued demand for new housing," said Patricia Hutchison, President of Mission Rock Residential. "We've learned a great deal about East Coast regional opportunities and resident demands in the last couple of years, and we know the residents of Abbotts Run will enjoy the Mission Rock approach to residential property management."

Abbotts Run Apartments is located in the desirable Mount Vernon neighborhood and features 248 one- and two-bedroom units ranging from 693 and 1,352 square feet. Units were recently renovated and include custom cabinetry, walk-in closets, in-home washers and dryers, and private balconies. Select apartments feature stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, crown molding, and wood-style flooring.

Community amenities include a resort-style pool, a community clubhouse and game room, onsite car wash, fitness center, and tennis and volleyball courts. The property is located within walking distance to the Grist Mill Dog Park, a favored amenity for the pet-friendly community.

In addition to spacious floor plans and an elevated amenity package, Mission Rock Residential offers its communities a satisfaction guarantee, branded as the "Rock Solid Guarantee". This includes a 24-hour response to maintenance requests, a 30-day move-in satisfaction guarantee, complimentary lock-out assistance during business hours, and an opportunity to purchase a low-cost renter's insurance plan with guaranteed pre-approval.

The Washington D.C. market has seen continued population growth, increasing 6.2% between 2012 and 2017. In 2018, Amazon announced plans for a new corporate headquarter, HQ2. HQ2 will be located 17 miles from the property in Crystal City and is expected to create 25,000 new jobs. According to a recent Redfin report, Arlington and Alexandria are among the nation's most competitive housing markets, creating a tailwind for the apartment market.

About Mission Rock Residential Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages 107 multi-family properties and more than 24,000 residential units across the United States. With a team of more than 650 full time employees, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For additional information, visit www.missionrockresidential.com.

