Mission Rock Residential Assumes Management of Nashville Apartments

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential, a Denver-based multifamily property management company, is further expanding its Tennessee presence, today announcing a new management contract for Rivertop Apartments in Nashville, Tennessee. The company has been issued an agreement for the management of the community by Hamilton Zanze Real Estate Investments, who recently acquired the property in partnership with Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., ("Cantor Fitzgerald").

The Rivertop Apartments are now operating under new management by national multifamily management company Mission Rock Residential. The 224 apartment units feature a mix of integrated technology solutions, well-suited to the increasing desires of renter's in the trendy Nashville market.

Overlooking the Cumberland River on 56 acres of lush, secluded land, the eight-building apartment community features 224 one-, two-, and three-bedroom luxury apartments. The location in West Nashville features city, mountain, and river-facing views and is located just one mile west of the Nashville West shopping center.

"Rivertop is a newly constructed community that just opened in 2018 and offers incredibly sophisticated integrated technology," said Pat Hutchison, President of Mission Rock Residential. "These kinds of tech amenities and high-end design can only be improved upon with our approach to customer-focused management and concierge-style resident services. We are excited to bring that caliber of management to this beautiful community."

Designed in a modern farmhouse style, the community offers an inviting aesthetic but with very modern technology embedded throughout. Car charging stations, a high-tech fitness center with a climbing wall, a bike repair station, and more than two miles of trails are all located within the site. A resort-style pool with infinity edge, a hot tub, and luxury community clubhouse are all centrally located for residents' benefit.

This new deal marks the third for Mission Rock in 2019 in the Nashville metro area, a market with tremendous economic strength. Nashville is home to many corporate headquarters including Nissan North America, Bridgestone Americas, Dollar General, Hospital Corporation of America, Cracker Barrel, and Gibson Guitar. The city has also become a national hub for creativity, hosting the strongest concentration of professionals in the music industry in the United States.

About Mission Rock Residential Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages 107 multi-family properties and nearly 25,000 residential units across the United States. With a team of more than 650 full time team members, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For additional information, visit www.missionrockresidential.com.

