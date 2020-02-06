Mission Rock Residential Assumes Management of Nashville Area Apartments

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential, a national property management company, is further expanding its Tennessee presence, recently announcing a new management contract for the Springfield Apartments in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The company has been issued an agreement for the management of the community by Hamilton Zanze Real Estate Investments.

The Springfield Apartments, located just outside of Nashville, offer 270 residential units alongside a unique set of community amenities. The signing of the Springfield community marks the fourth for Mission Rock in the Nashville metro area in the last twelve months.

Located within close proximity to the I-24 and I-840 transportation thoroughfares, the Springfield Apartment community offers convenient access for commuters in and out of Nashville. The 270 apartment homes were built in 2018 and offer upscale, high-end features throughout the homes and common spaces.

"Our Tennessee team and management philosophy continues to make a remarkable impact on our communities, and we are confident that we will bring fresh ideas and sophisticated, integrated technology to Springfield Apartments in hopes to further enhance the resident's experience," said Pat Hutchison, President of Mission Rock Residential.

This community offers energetic amenities including a hammock garden, a saltwater pool, outdoor grilling stations and fire pits, an on-site dog park, a gaming room, and a 24-hour fitness center. A historically preserved mansion on site also gives Springfield Apartments a unique, historical feel.

Designed with modern living in mind, but with a flair of southern charm, the Springfield residences feature spacious floor plans with upscale features including wood-style flooring, granite countertops, LED lighting, included washers and dryers, and private outdoor spaces. Attached garages are also available with some apartments.

This deal marks the fourth for Mission Rock in in the Nashville metro area in the last twelve months. A market with undeniable economic strength, Nashville is home to many corporate headquarters and has also become a national hub for creativity. Murfreesboro was just recently ranked as one of the "Top 50 Boomtowns in America" and has been attracting residents in droves in recent years due to its plentiful job opportunities and high quality of life.

To learn more visit www.springfieldtradition.com.

About Mission Rock Residential Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages 113 multi-family properties and more than 26,000 residential units across the United States. With a team of more than 650 full time employees, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For additional information, visit www.missionrockresidential.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nicole Marshall, Curated Communications

(504) 644-7335 | 233767@email4pr.com

SOURCE Mission Rock Residential

