Mission Rock Residential Assumes Management of New Apartments in Vail Valley

DENVER, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential, a Denver-based property management company, is expanding its presence across Colorado, announcing a new management contract for 6 West Apartments in Edwards, Colorado. This new property management agreement comes on the heels of the project's recent opening in June of this year and marks the first for the company in a Rocky Mountain ski town and the second new client this year.

The 6 West Apartments in Edwards, CO include high end features and unmatched access for the region's ski resort communities. The 120-unit community features one, two, and three-bedroom units with a large community clubhouse designed in a fresh, modern mountain aesthetic.

"We are delighted to have this chance to bring our nationwide management experience to this beautiful mountain property just outside of the famed ski town of Vail, Colorado. The ownership team at Vail-based Gore Creek Partners expects the same caliber of residential service and amenities that we do, and we're excited to be working in such a well-aligned partnership here in our home state," said Patricia Hutchison, President of Mission Rock Residential.

The 6 West Apartments are the newest apartments in the area, offering high-end finishes and state-of-the-art appliances in the community's 120 apartment homes. Leaving behind the lodge-like aesthetics of many mountain communities, 6 West features a fresh, modern design with materials and colors well-suited for the mountain landscape. The community offers one, two, and three-bedroom options and features amenities similar to those of the ski destinations nearby.

Community amenities include a luxury clubhouse, a cozy fireside lounge, a state-of-the-art fitness center with Peloton bikes, a community playground, and an onsite dog park. The community is located just off of Interstate 70 and adjacent to the Eagle River. A professional business center, with rentable meeting space, is located within the clubhouse, and full-size storage units are also available for resident rental. Apartments include 9-foot ceilings along with walk-in closets, quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and a private patio or balcony.

The development of the 6 West community was supported by local municipalities in an effort to help provide apartments for the workforce at the surrounding ski towns. With a bus stop at its front entry, the community offers a great, strategic location for residents looking to move to and from nearby resort villages for work or play. To learn more visit www.6westapartments.com.

About Mission Rock Residential Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages 106 multi-family properties and more than 24,000 residential units across the United States. With a team of more than 650 full time team members, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For additional information, visit www.missionrockresidential.com.

