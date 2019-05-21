Mission Rock Residential Assumes Management Of Two Nashville Communities

DENVER, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential, a Denver-based property management company, is continuing to expand its presence in the eastern United States, today announcing two new management contracts for the Post Ridge Apartments and the 865 Bellevue apartment community, both located in Nashville, Tennessee. These new property management agreements mark the first to be under the management of Mission Rock in the State of Tennessee.

The 865 Bellevue apartment community is now under the management of Mission Rock Residential, a national property-management company. The Post Ridge Apartments offer 150 two and three-bedroom residential units in the thriving heart of Nashville.

"Our Eastern regional property portfolio is really taking off, and we couldn't be more excited. These properties are in beautiful, tree-covered locations and each offer wonderful lifestyle options for residents of the booming Nashville area," said Pat Hutchison, the President of Mission Rock Residential.

The Post Ridge Apartments offer 150 individual rental residences in both townhome and apartment configurations. The community features large floor plans, an outdoor resort-style pool, and a close proximity to the city's famed Percy Warner Park recreation area. On-site playground and BBQ grilling area, package lockers, and community clubhouse all provide great benefits beyond the individual 2- and 3-bedroom units as well.

The nearby 865 Bellevue community is home to 326 residences and offers 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom floorplans. The community features lush plant coverage and multiple trails and outdoor patio areas for community activities. In addition, this gated community features a 24-hour workout facility, a yoga studio, an on-site dog park, a putting green, sand volleyball court, and more.

The Nashville market has grown tremendously in recent years, with its population expanding by 100 people per day in 2018. Last year's economic growth pace put Music City fifth among metro areas with real GDPs of $100 billion or more, trailing only Silicon Valley, Austin, Seattle and San Antonio. The region is home to a thriving, diverse economy and has had recent corporate recruitment successes including major offices or headquarters for Amazon, Alliance Bernstein, Ernst & Young and Major League Soccer.

In addition to the spacious floor plans and elevated amenity package, Mission Rock Residential offers its communities a satisfaction guarantee, branded as the "Rock Solid Guarantee". This includes a 24-hour response to maintenance requests, a 30-day move-in satisfaction guarantee, complimentary lock-out assistance during business hours, and an opportunity to purchase a low-cost renter's insurance plan with guaranteed pre-approval. To learn more visit www.postridgeapartments.com or www.865bellevue.com.

About Mission Rock Residential

Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages 107 multi-family properties and more than 24,000 residential units across the United States. With a team of more than 650 full time employees, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For additional information, visit www.missionrockresidential.com.

Media Contact:

Nicole Marshall

(504) 644-7335

215036@email4pr.com

SOURCE Mission Rock Residential

Related Links

http://www.missionrockresidential.com

