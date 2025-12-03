Mission Rock Residential Charts Its Next Chapter: Longtime Leader Meredith Wright Appointed CEO, Founding CEO Transitions to Advisory Role as Board Chair

DENVER, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential, a nationwide third-party property management company known for its team-centric culture and operational excellence, today announced that founding Chief Executive Officer Patricia "Pat" Hutchison will transition into a new role as Chair of the Board of Directors in an advisory capacity through 2026. Longtime President Meredith Wright will assume the role of CEO, continuing the company's legacy of leadership and culture-driven growth.

From left, Meredith Wright, CEO of Mission Rock Residential; Pat Hutchison, former CEO/Chair of the Board of Directors.

Hutchison has been recognized across the industry for her commitment to building culture, mentoring future leaders, and navigating Mission Rock through major market cycles, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Under her leadership, Mission Rock has grown from fewer than a dozen employees to nearly 1,000 team members managing over 160 multifamily properties and more than 35,000 units nationwide.

"Mission Rock was built on the idea that if we put our people first, everything else would follow," said Hutchison. "I am incredibly proud of the company we've built together and of the next generation of leaders we've developed along the way. Meredith embodies everything this company stands for—she was instrumental in building the company and she will continue to carry forward our culture of excellence and care. This is an opportunity for Meredith to build upon the vision and continue to strengthen Mission Rock's future."

Wright, who has served as President since 2021, was one of Mission Rock's original team members – employee number seven – and has risen through the ranks from leasing consultant to executive leadership throughout her industry experience. Over the last decade, she has played a central role in shaping the "Mission Rock Way," championing operational innovation, driving strategic growth, and mentoring new leaders. Wright also guided Mission Rock through critical inflection points, including the company's shift to quality-focused client partnerships and the implementation of new technology platforms across its portfolio.

"When I started in this industry, the work was simpler and the expectations more moderate," said Wright. "Today, our teams are navigating unprecedented pressures – from rapid technology adoption to the most competitive rental market we've seen in a decade. The fact that we continue to grow and perform at this level is a testament to their resilience and ingenuity. I'm honored to carry forward Pat's vision into this next chapter, guiding Mission Rock through the next frontier for multifamily with the same culture of collaboration and care that has defined us since the beginning."

The leadership transition comes at a pivotal time for the multifamily industry. With softening rents, rising operating pressures, and a competitive talent market, Mission Rock is doubling down on its commitment to smart, sustainable growth. The company's deliberate succession planning ensures continuity and stability for clients, investors, and team members alike, with Hutchison's service as Board Chair in an advisory role through 2026 providing added strength for the years ahead.

