Mission Rock Residential Inks Two Apartment Management Deals in Maryland

BALTIMORE, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential, a Denver-based multifamily property management company, has further grown its Northeast presence, announcing a new management contract for the Arbor Ridge and Park at Winterset apartment communities, formerly operating as The Point at Owings Mills and The Point at Winterset. The company has been issued an agreement for the management of these two communities by the new property owner, Hamilton Zanze Real Estate Investments.

The 348-unit Arbor Ridge Apartments is one of two communities recently transitioned to the Mission Rock Residential property management company. The Park at Winterset apartment community features 176 one and two-bedroom rental residences.

"We are excited by the opportunity to join the Owings Mills community in our new management role for these two beautifully appointed properties," said Meredith Wright, Mission Rock's Executive Vice President for the Eastern Region. "This beautiful, tree-lined city offers an incredible lifestyle option for residents living and working in the greater D.C. Metro area. We look forward to applying Mission Rock's customer-centric management style in hopes to add value to the resident's rental experiences at these communities."

The Arbor Ridge Apartments feature a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments across its 348 residences. The controlled-access community is rich in amenities including a well-equipped fitness center, resident clubhouse, a swimming pool, a business center, and operates as a pet-friendly community. The recently updated apartment homes offer plush wall-to-wall carpeting, gas stove tops for cooking, in-unit washers and dryers, personal patios and decks, and beautiful gas fireplaces, in select apartments.

The Park at Winterset, located just two miles away, offers 176 one- and two-bedroom residences within its pet-friendly community. This community features both attached and detached garage options, a well-equipped fitness center, nature trails, and playground. The apartment homes offer full-size washers and dryers, walk-in closets, wood-style flooring in living rooms and kitchens, private patios and balconies, and gas fireplaces in select apartments.

The town of Owings Mills is located just 25 minutes Northeast of the city of Baltimore and roughly one hour north of Washington D.C. Many nationally known organizations and businesses call Owings Mills home, including T. Rowe Price, The Baltimore Life Companies, Black & Decker, and the Baltimore Ravens headquarters facilities.

To learn more visit www.arborridgemd.com or www.parkatwintersetapts.com.

About Mission Rock Residential Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages 116 multifamily properties and more than 27,000 residential units across the United States. With a team of more than 700 full time employees, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work in Multifamily in 2019. For additional information, visit www.missionrockresidential.com.

Media Contact:

Nicole Marshall

504-644-7335

[email protected]

SOURCE Mission Rock Residential

Related Links

http://www.missionrockresidential.com

