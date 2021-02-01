Mission Rock Residential Lands First Portland-Area Apartment Management Deal

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential, a Denver-based multifamily property management company, is further expanding its Northwest presence, today announcing a new management contract for the Arlo Apartments in Portland, Oregon. The company has been issued an agreement for the management of 175-unit community by Hamilton Zanze Real Estate Investments.

Mission rock Residential has taken over management of Portland's ArLo Apartments. The 175-unit ArLo Apartments were built in 2019 and offer incredible community access, alongside a wealth of on-site amenities.

Located in the northern end of the city, and tucked in between the Willamette and Columbia Rivers, the apartment community sits in the Arbor Lodge neighborhood just 10 minutes from the city center. The location is also less than 20 minutes away from the international PDX airport. The midrise-style apartment community was just recently built in 2019 on a one-acre site, with walking access to groceries, dinging, shopping, and social destinations.

"This sleek community embodies the lifestyle that Portland has become so globally famous for with organic touches, and stylized, quirky details," said Meredith Wright, President of Mission Rock Residential. "With an outstanding location, modern design, and rich amenities, ArLo is a community rich with personality and Mission Rock looks forward to further enhancing the resident's rental experience. We look forward to bringing our highest caliber of multifamily management service to this standout community."

ArLo's apartment residences include luxury finishes such as stainless-steel appliances, mahogany kitchen cabinets with upgraded bronze pulls, designer tile backslash, and white quartz kitchen counter tops. Walk-in closets and washers and dryers are also included in each apartment home rounding out a stylish space to live, work, and play.

The apartment community's state-of-the-art amenity package includes bike storage, a rooftop lounge, an on-site dog park, secure parking garage, a game lounge, a grilling area with an outdoor deck, and an indoor/outdoor fitness center complete with cardio and strength-training equipment and a yoga studio.

The Portland, Oregon market has been a thriving success story of growth and opportunity in the United States for many years. Technology is a major component of the city's economy, with more than 1,200 technology companies existing within the metro. This high density of technology companies has led to the nickname Silicon Forest being used to describe the Portland area. Major employers include some of the nation's top athletic and outdoor gear companies, and the maritime industry is also a major driver for the market.

To learn more visit www.arloapartmentspdx.com .

About Mission Rock Residential Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages 116 multifamily properties and more than 27,000 residential units across the United States. With a team of more than 700 full time employees, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work in Multifamily in 2019. For additional information, visit www.missionrockresidential.com.

