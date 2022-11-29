Mission Rock Residential Lands Management Contract for Orlando Apartment Community

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential, a Denver-based national property management company, has recently acquired a new management deal for the Bell at Universal apartment homes. Mission Rock Residential was selected by the property's new owners, Treeline Companies, to manage the 310-unit apartment home community.

Bell at Universal is located near Universal Studios on the southwest of the Orlando metro area. Despite being conveniently located near Orlando's most popular attractions, these pet-friendly, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes feature a home-like feel with wood-style flooring, granite countertops, relaxing garden tubs, and private patios.

"We have truly enjoyed our growing relationship with the Treeline Companies team, and we are excited to bring this proven partnership to the residents of the Bell at Universal community," said Meredith Wright, President of Mission Rock Residential.

The greenery-filled, gated community features a resort-inspired pool with an outdoor lounge, creating an atmosphere perfectly suited to the Florida environment. The apartment community offers detached garages, extra storage spaces, and guest suite rentals. Residents at the community also benefit from expanded lifestyle amenities like a game room, a coffee bar, and a 24-hour fitness center with a separate yoga room.

Orlando is known for its amusement parks, as it's home to Disney World, Universal Studios, Sea World, and many more attractions. It's also home to many corporations, which brings Orlando to the number two city in the country for job growth. Largely a town of renters, over 65% of the population currently living in the city occupy a rented space. These numbers are predicted to continuously increase, as Orlando's population has increased by 25% in recent years, making it one of the top 5 fastest-growing cities in the country.

To learn more, visit www.bellatuniversal.com.

About Mission Rock Residential Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages 166 multifamily properties and more than 30,000 residential units across the United States. With a team of more than 700 full time employees, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work in Multifamily in 2020. For additional information, visit http://www.missionrockresidential.com/.

