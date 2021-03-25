Mission Rock Residential Lands Management Deal for Beaverton, Oregon Apartments

PORTLAND, Colo., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential, a Denver-based multifamily property management company, is today announcing another new management contract in the Portland, Oregon metro, this time for the Courtyards at Cedar Hills Apartments in Beaverton. Mission Rock Residential has been issued an agreement for the management of this community with 145 apartment homes by Hamilton Zanze Real Estate Investments.

The Courtyards at Cedar Hills, located in Beaverton, Oregon, is now under new ownership and management, thanks to a deal closed March 24th. The community features several shared amenity. spaces, including this hard-to-find indoor, heated swimming pool.

Located in the western edge of the hot bed of Portland, this apartment community is just 10 minutes from the downtown city center. The location is also less than 30 minutes away from Portland International Airport. Originally built in 1969, the garden-style community has seen significant updates in recent years, with more planned under the new ownership. A mix of one, two, and three-bedroom homes are offered within the community.

"This community has maintained strong demand through the years thanks to its beautiful presentation and prime location," said Meredith Wright, President of Mission Rock Residential. "Our growing Pacific Northwest team is excited to bring our award-winning and customer-centric management style to this community and enhance the living experience for its residents."

Courtyards at Cedar Hills' pet-friendly homes feature flexible, open floor plans with great access to natural light. Large closets are also enjoyed by residents, along with the hard-to-find indoor, heated swimming pool. New, energy efficient appliances, vinyl wood-plank-flooring, and ceiling fans are also included in each home.

The apartment community's amenity package includes a playground, 24-hour fitness center, and on-site laundry facilities. It is located in a strong Oregon school district, making it a prime choice for families.

The Portland market has seen comparative economic success, even amidst pandemic economic fluctuations. Located midway between Mt. Hood and the coast, Beaverton combines the best of a big city and the peaceful surroundings of a small town. The community features 100 parks, thus marking the map with a park within a half mile of every home, 30 miles of hiking trails and a 25-mile network of bike paths. It also sits in close proximity to the Nike World Headquarters, a major economic engine.

To learn more visit https://www.missionrockresidential.com/apartments/or/beaverton/courtyards-at-cedar-hills/.

About Mission Rock Residential Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages 117 multifamily properties and more than 27,000 residential units across the United States. With a team of more than 700 full time employees, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work in Multifamily in 2019. For additional information, visit www.missionrockresidential.com.

