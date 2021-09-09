Mission Rock Residential Lands Management Deal for Charlotte, North Carolina Apartments

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential , a national property management company, has been selected as the property manager for the Blu at Northline apartments. The company has been issued the management deal by Hamilton Zanze Real Estate Investments .

Mission Rock Residential has been issued a property management agreement for the Blu at Northline apartment community in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Blu at Northline apartment homes range from studios to three-bedrooms and feature gourmet kitchens with extra storage, granite countertops, and wood-style flooring.

Blu at Northline is located in the Hidden Valley neighborhood of Charlotte, immediately adjacent to the Lynx Blue Line and just three miles from the University of North Carolina's campus. The community is also conveniently located within walking distance of shopping and dining venues, and only 25 minutes from downtown Charlotte.

"We are thrilled to take over the management of the Blu at Northline," said Meredith Wright, President of Mission Rock Residential. "The construction and design quality at this luxury apartment community is remarkable, and we are confident that our award-winning management style aligns well with this community's highest expectations."

The community's 377 apartment homes range from studios to three-bedrooms and feature gourmet kitchens with extra storage, granite countertops, wood-style flooring, oversized windows with coverings, large closets, LED lighting, and stainless-steel appliances.

Blu at Northline is also equipped with high-end resident amenities, including an expansive fitness center complete with a yoga and spin studio and boxing equipment. The saltwater pool is surrounded by cabanas, hammocks, a poolside TV lounge with firepit, and entertainment kitchens with grills. In this pet friendly community residents can take advantage of the dog wash stations and on-site dog park.

Charlotte is both the largest and fastest growing major city in North Carolina. It is home to UNC Charlotte, the headquarters of Bank of America, and the East Coast headquarters of Wells Fargo. The region has experienced significant population growth in recent years. To learn more, visit www.bluatnorthline.com.

About Mission Rock Residential Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages 120 multifamily properties and over 28,000 residential units across the United States. With a team of more than 700 full time employees, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work in Multifamily in 2019, NAA's 2021 Best Places to Work, and 2021 Top Place to Work by the Denver Post. For additional information, visit www.missionrockresidential.com.

Media Contact:

Nicole Marshall, Curated Communications

[email protected]

(504) 644-7335

SOURCE Mission Rock Residential

