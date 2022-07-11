Mission Rock Residential Partners With April Housing to Donate School Supplies

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential is proud to have partnered with April Housing to donate more than 200 backpacks full of school supplies to students in the Fort Collins, Colorado region on July 8th, 2022.

A leader in the creation and preservation of high-quality affordable housing throughout the United States, April Housing is committed to supporting their residents and communities.

The school supply donation event, organized by April Housing and Mission Rock Residential, was held on Friday, July 8, 2022. The school supply donation event was held at the Bull Run Townhomes in Fort Collins, a 176-unit affordable housing community owned by April Housing and managed by Mission Rock Residential.

Since first partnering with April Housing in 2021, providing property management services to their communities across the State of Colorado, Mission Rock Residential has been grateful to collaborate with a fellow mission-driven organization.

"We are thrilled to partner with organizations like April Housing who genuinely care about their communities and residents," said Pat Hutchison, CPM, CAPS, Mission Rock Residential's Chief Executive Officer. "This resident-centric approach aligns with Mission Rock's core values, and we are thrilled to participate in April Housing's efforts to give back to their properties that we manage."

"Maintaining and creating affordable housing while improving the lifestyles of residents in our communities is core to our mission at April Housing," said Alice Carr, CEO of April Housing. "We were thrilled to partner with Mission Rock on this initiative and are proud of the meaningful outcome serving local students."

Volunteers from both companies spent two days packing and preparing the backpacks, followed by another day delivering them to the property for the residents. The volunteer event, hosted at Bull Run Townhomes in northeast Fort Collins also included food, face painting, games, and activities from local businesses, creating a fun-filled day for all attendees.

About Mission Rock Residential Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages 169 multifamily properties and over 30,000 residential units across the United States. With a team of more than 700 full time employees, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work in Multifamily in 2019. For additional information, visit www.missionrockresidential.com.

About April Housing April Housing, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a leading provider of solutions and capital for the creation and preservation of high-quality affordable housing throughout the United States. April's initial portfolio comprises of over 90,000 affordable housing units recently acquired by Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT). The company's commitment to preserving affordability of this critical housing stock on a long-term basis is made possible by perpetual capital from BREIT. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles and oversees one of the nation's largest LIHTC portfolios. For additional information, visit www.aprilhousing.com.

