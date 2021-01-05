Mission Rock Residential Selected to Manage Laurel, Maryland Apartments

WASHINGTON, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential, a Denver-based multifamily property management company, is further expanding its northeast regional presence, today announcing a new management contract for The Views at Laurel Lakes Apartment Homes in Laurel, Maryland. Formerly named "The Point," the company has been issued an agreement for the management of the apartment community by new owner Hamilton Zanze.

The Views at Laurel Lakes Apartment Homes were recently transited to new ownership and management. The property management company now in charge of the 308-unit complex is Mission Rock Residential. The Views at Laurel Lakes is conveniently positioned between Washington D.C. and Baltimore in Laurel, Maryland.

"The lifestyle offered at The Views at Laurel Lakes stands apart from the surrounding residential options with the comfortable and updated apartment interiors, and outdoor-centric amenities including a unique two-level swimming pool. We're thrilled to enhance the resident experience for all current and prospective residents," said Patricia Hutchison, President of Mission Rock Residential.

The community offers 308 apartment homes and is located conveniently midway between Baltimore and Washington. Residents have easy access to Interstate 95, the Laurel MARC commuter rail station, and these major urban centers. The community offers noteworthy amenities such as a two-level pool, outdoor grill areas, a 24-hour fitness center, and direct lake access. This access is especially notable given the property's quiet, park-like setting.

Each individual apartment home includes a washer and dryer, stainless-steel appliances, wood-burning fireplaces, and a private patio. All bathrooms and kitchens feature new cabinetry and countertop surfaces and updated energy efficient light fixtures thanks to a recent renovation undertaken across the complete property.

While a largely residential community, Laurel is home to a historic Main Street district along with significant retail presence. In addition to its easy access to Baltimore and Washington D.C. for employment opportunities, Laurel is also host to several major employers. The Department of Defense is a prominent presence in the Laurel area, with the Fort Meade Army base, the National Security Administration, and Johns Hopkins' Applied Physics Laboratory all located nearby. Laurel Park, a thoroughbred horse racetrack, is also located just outside the city limits.

To learn more visit www.theviewsatlaurellakes.com.

About Mission Rock Residential Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages 115 multifamily properties and more than 26,000 residential units across the United States. With a team of more than 700 full time employees, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work in Multifamily in 2019. For additional information, visit www.missionrockresidential.com.

