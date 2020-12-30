Mission Rock Residential Selected to Manage Luxury Broomfield Apartments

DENVER, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential, a Denver-based, national multifamily property management company, is further expanding its Colorado presence, today announcing a new management contract for the Summit at Flatirons apartment community. Formerly named "Bell Summit at Flatirons," the company has been issued an agreement for the management of the apartment community by its new owner, Treeline Multifamily Partners.

The Summit at Flatirons apartment community has recently changed ownership hands and is now under the property management of Mission Rock Residential. The Summit at Flatirons community features a resident-only, 24-hour fitness center.

"This community offers a prime location in the Denver and Boulder metro area, and we are thrilled to be able to bring our Mission Rock standards to residents right here in our own home city," said Patricia Hutchison, President of Mission Rock Residential. "Our growing collaboration with Treeline Partners demonstrates our strong alignment on values and multifamily community building. We are excited to expand our partnership at this new site."

The 500 residential homes at Summit at Flatirons have recently been upgraded to include gourmet kitchens with quartz counter tops, new stainless-steel appliances, large pantries, full-size washers and dryers, garden tubs, spacious walk-in closets, private patios or balconies. One, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are offered within this community, each with well-appointed finishes and spacious floorplans.

The community also offers state-of-the-art amenities such as a saltwater swimming pool and jacuzzi, a 24-hour fitness center with On-Demand classes, two on-site dog parks, a movie room, and a business center. The central pool area offers an outdoor fireplace and expansive BBQ grilling area, surrounded by lush landscaping. The views to the nearby Rocky Mountains are dominant across the skyline throughout the community.

Summit at Flatirons is conveniently situated midway between Denver and Boulder, making it a great option for residents with jobs located in either city. The nearby shopping district, Flatiron Crossing, offers wonderful shopping, dining, and night life venues.

The Denver metro region has seen remarkable growth in the last 15 years and continues to see a high demand for market rate, residential lifestyle options around the region. Between new companies moving into the region, and the high demand for a mountain-friendly lifestyle, new residents are continuing to migrate to the region.

To learn more visit www.summitatflatirons.com.

About Mission Rock Residential Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages 115 multifamily properties and more than 27,000 residential units across the country. With a team of more than 700 full time employees, the company is headquartered in Denver. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work in Multifamily in 2019. For additional information, visit www.missionrockresidential.com.

