Mission Rock Residential Selected to Manage Phoenix Apartment Community

Mission Rock Residential , a Denver-based property management company, is continuing to expand its Arizona presence with a new management contract for the Crestone at Shadow Mountain apartment community in Phoenix. The contract was awarded by the apartment community's new owners, Hamilton Zanze Real Estate Investors .

"We're excited to add the Crestone at Shadow Mountain Apartments to Mission Rock's Phoenix portfolio," said Meredith Wright, the President of Mission Rock Residential. "This community already offers residents a destination they are proud to call home, and we look forward to adding our award-winning management style to further engage and enhance the resident experience."

Crestone at Shadow Mountain is a 248-unit apartment community, including one-, two- and three- bedroom apartment homes. The residences are complete with gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, and private patios with mountain views. Along with being pet friendly, this community features two resort style pools and hot tubs, as well as a 24-hour fitness center.

Located one block from State Route 51, these apartments are a quick 20 minutes from Downtown Phoenix in the northern part of the city. Phoenix Mountains Preserve is located very close by, where residents can enjoy hiking, biking, and running through more than 200 miles worth of natural trails. Many dining and retail options are also in nearby proximity as well.

Phoenix's population and economy have a long track record of growth, bringing more corporations and their corresponding jobs to the area each year. Corporations based in the city include Kyocera Solar, PetSmart, Banner Health, and Freeport-McMoRan. Phoenix is also one of only cities to have representatives of all four national sports leagues and will play host to the NFL's Super Bowl in 2023.

To learn more visit https://www.missionrockresidential.com/apartments/az/phoenix/crestone-at-shadow-mountain/.

About Mission Rock Residential

Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages 166 multifamily properties and more than 30,000 residential units across the United States. With a team of more than 700 full time employees, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work in Multifamily in 2020. For additional information, visit http://www.missionrockresidential.com/.

