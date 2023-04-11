Mission Rock Residential Selected to Manage Phoenix Apartments

PHOENIX, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential , a national property management company, recently acquired a new management deal for the Ironwood at Happy Valley apartment community, formerly known as Springs at Deer Valley, in Phoenix, AZ. Mission Rock Residential was chosen by the property's new owners, Hamilton Zanze Real Estate Investments , to provide management services.

"The apartment homes at this community are outstanding," said Meredith Wright, the President of Mission Rock Residential. "Mission Rock has successfully managed communities throughout Phoenix for over ten years. Our approach is to provide exceptional service to our residents, enhancing their sense of community and renting experience. We look forward to doing just that at Ironwood at Happy Valley Apartments!"

Ironwood at Happy Valley Apartments is located in Northern Phoenix, in the Deer Valley neighborhood. The community is conveniently located near major commercial centers for shopping and dining, and within close proximity to Phoenix's State parks as well.

The luxury townhome-style apartments have studio, one, two, and three-bedroom layouts, ranging from 550 to 1,450 square feet. Inside each home, residents enjoy bright, open floor plans, kitchen islands with stainless steel appliances, and private patios or balconies. The gated community also features a resort-style swimming pool, an on-site car care center, and a 24-hour fitness center. The amenities extend to pets, too, with a fenced dog park and a pet spa available.

Phoenix's thriving population and economy is second to none in Arizona, and consistently one of the best-ranked in the country. The capital city is situated in the Sonoran Desert, attracting visitors to enjoy professional sports events and gorgeous hiking views, and residents for the many job opportunities and more affordable living conditions.

To learn more, visit https://www.missionrockresidential.com/apartments/az/phoenix/ironwood-at-happy-valley/.

About Mission Rock Residential Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages over 160 multifamily properties and more than 30,000 residential units across the United States. With a team of more than 700 full time employees, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work in Multifamily in 2020, and ranked third in the nation in 2023. For additional information, visit http://www.missionrockresidential.com/

