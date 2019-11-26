Mission Rock Residential Signed on to Manage Dumfries Virginia Apartment Community

WASHINGTON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential, a Denver-based multifamily property management company, is announcing today a new management contract for Oasis at Montclair Apartments in the city of Dumfries, Virginia, just 30 miles outside of Washington D.C. The company has been issued an agreement for the management of the community by California-based Hamilton Zanze Real Estate Investments.

The Oasis at Montclair apartment community, well-situated between Washington D.C. and Richmond, Virginia, offers a perfect location for all types of residents, including those with children. The pet-friendly community features 244 one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes in close proximity to major retailers, a beautifully forested urban park, and access to the Potomac River.

According to Pat Hutchison, President of Mission Rock Residential, "As one of the newest apartment communities built in the Dumfries submarket, we couldn't be more excited to take over management of Oasis at Montclair Apartments. This community features elegant details and finishes, and we look forward to further enhancing the vibrant and sophisticated lifestyle for the residents."

Community amenities include a spa-inspired saltwater swimming pool, a dog park, a playground, a car care center, a 24-hour fitness center, and a clubhouse with a theater room, conference room, and more. Assigned parking and garages are available at a monthly cost. Oasis at Montclair, built in 2014, also offers secure, gated access and furnished rental opportunities perfect for part-time residents or corporate leases.

Located 30 miles south of Washington D.C. and 70 miles north of the Virginia capital of Richmond, Dumfries offers a smaller, quieter lifestyle environment with easy access to these urban economic centers. The town is also rich in Colonial American history and is home to famed cemeteries and former port sites as well. With both D.C. and Richmond experiencing strong economic success, the well-positioned community offers a great living option for the regional workforce and college student populations.

To learn more visit http://www.oasisatmontclair.com/ .

About Mission Rock Residential Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages 108 multi-family properties and more than 25,000 residential units across the United States. With a team of more than 650 full time employees, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For additional information, visit www.missionrockresidential.com.

