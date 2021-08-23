Mission Rock Residential Signed on to Manage "Enchanted Springs" Apartments

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential is announcing a new management contract for Enchanted Springs Apartments in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company has been issued an agreement for the management of the community of 200 apartment homes by Hamilton Zanze Real Estate Investments.

The Enchanted Springs apartment community features many shared amenities, including golf course views, walking trails, a spa and massage room, playground, and access to public transportation. Mission Rock Residential has now assumed management of the Enchanted Springs apartment community in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Enchanted Springs is located off the Powers corridor near I-25, close to the shopping, dining, and entertainment hub of Colorado Springs. With proximity to the interstate, the community also offers valuable access for regional commuters and is just minutes away from the Rocky Mountains.

"Enchanted Springs is a preeminent rental community in the growing Colorado Springs marketplace," said Meredith Wright, President of Mission Rock Residential. "We look forward to providing residents with our best-in-class management practices at this top-notch property."

This pet friendly community offers one, two, and three-bedroom homes, most with views of the famous Pike's Peak. The apartment homes are complete with large closets, wood-style flooring, quartz countertops, electric fireplaces, surround sound speakers, and private patios or balconies. The community also features a plethora of shared amenities, including golf course views, walking trails, a spa and massage room, playground, and access to public transportation. The central clubhouse with a state-of-the-art fitness center, business center, swimming pool, and sundeck with cabanas offers a great location for shared community events.

Colorado Springs is situated at the eastern foot of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado's Front Range corridor. The economy is thriving with aerospace, electronics, healthcare, and manufacturing companies in the private sector, alongside a strong military presence centered around the highly regarded Air Force Academy. The city is growing at a higher-than-average rate thanks to its distance to the Denver metro area, innovative industries, and the family-friendly lifestyle. It has been ranked in the top cities in the nation for both business and quality of life.

To learn more, visit https://www.missionrockresidential.com/apartments/co/colorado-springs/enchanted-springs-apartments/.

About Mission Rock Residential Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages 114 multifamily properties and nearly 28,000 residential units across the United States. With a team of more than 700 full time employees, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work in Multifamily in 2019. For additional information, visit www.missionrockresidential.com.

Contact:

Nicole Marshall

5046447335

[email protected]

SOURCE Mission Rock Residential