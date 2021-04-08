Mission Rock Residential Signed On to Manage Maryland Apartments

WASHINGTON, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential, a Denver-based multifamily property management company, is announcing another new management contract in the D.C. metro area, this time for Summerfield at Morgan Metro Apartments in Landover, MD, formerly operating as Century Summerfield at Morgan Metro Apartments. Mission Rock has been issued an agreement to manage the 478-unit community by Hamilton Zanze Real Estate Investments.

Mission Rock Residential has been chosen as the new property management firm for the Summerfield at Morgan Metro Apartments in Landover, MD. The Summerfield at Morgan Metro residences feature vaulted ceilings, crown molding, and a private patio or balcony.

Located adjacent to the Morgan Boulevard Metro Station, this apartment community is just 30 minutes from Downtown D.C. via the Metrorail train. The location is also less than 30 minutes away from the Ronald Raegan Washington National Airport. Originally built in 1969, the garden-style apartment community has been updated in recent years and offers a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom options.

"This apartment community is well-designed to serve the D.C. metro area's growing housing needs," said Meredith Wright, President of Mission Rock Residential. "From transit access to walkability and quality living , we're excited to bring this community into the Mission Rock family and offer its residents the highest caliber of management services and customer service we've become so well-known for."

The Summerfield at Morgan Metro residences are pet-friendly, and sach home features vaulted ceilings, crown molding, and a private patio or balcony. Full size washers and dryers are also provided in each apartment home. New, stainless-steel appliances, wood-style flooring, fireplaces, and ceiling fans are included in some updated apartments within the community. Further updates to the remaining apartment homes are expected in the years ahead.

The apartment community's amenity package includes a coworking space, clubhouse, swimming pool sundeck, an expansive fitness center, car care center, and controlled access parking garages.

The Washington D.C. metro area has seen skyrocketing growth since the announcement of Amazon's new HQ2 presence planned for Arlington, Virginia. Located in Prince George's County, Landover is a highly residential community. The city is also home to FedEx Field, the home of the Washington NFL football team. The city boasts high levels of transit access, making regional travel especially easy for workforce commuters.

To learn more visit www.summerfieldaptsmd.com.

About Mission Rock Residential Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages 119 multifamily properties and nearly 28,000 residential units across the United States. With a team of more than 700 full time employees, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work in Multifamily in 2019. For additional information, visit www.missionrockresidential.com.

Media contact:

Nicole Marshall

[email protected]

504-644-7335

SOURCE Mission Rock Residential