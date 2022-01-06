Mission Rock Residential Signed on to Manage More Apartments in Maryland

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential, a Denver-based multifamily property management company, is pleased to announce its newest management contract for the Village of Churchills Choice in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. The company was issued the new contract by Hamilton Zanze, a San Francisco-based real estate investment firm. The new management agreement is the second in a two-property deal in the Washington, D.C. suburb.

The Village of Churchills Choice apartments, located in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, are under new management hands. The new management company is Mission Rock Residential. The 192 apartment homes feature in-unit washer and dryers, breakfast bars, dishwashers, pantries, and granite countertops.

The community features 192 one, two, and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes. Each spacious apartment home offers in-unit washer and dryers, breakfast bars, dishwashers, pantries, and granite countertops. Upgraded packages include updated appliances, vaulted ceilings, and private patios and balconies. On-site amenities at the gated community include a clubhouse with a 24-hour fitness center, a swimming pool, and a grill area.

"Our Mission Rock team continues to grow within the Washington D.C. region, and we are excited for the increased career opportunities this growth offers our Team Members," said Meredith Wright, CPM, CAPS, President of Mission Rock Residential. "The area has seen strong growth as a result of the upcoming addition of Amazon's HQ2, and we look forward to bringing our customer-centric service and management approach to both existing and new regional residents at Village of Churchills Choice Apartments."

The Village of Churchills Choice Apartments are located just 22 miles away from the heart of Washington, D.C. This convenient access to the nation's capital, paired with its proximity to Annapolis, MD, and Alexandria, VA, have made Upper Marlboro a popular residential destination in the region. Grocery stores, restaurants, and retail amenities are also within walking distance to the community.

The historic Marlboro community is the official government seat of Prince George's County, and is located just Southeast of the heart of D.C. Its vibrant downtown Main Street creates a strong sense of community and "small town" atmosphere for area residents.

To learn more visit https://www.missionrockresidential.com/apartments/md/upper-marlboro/village-churchills-choice/.

About Mission Rock Residential Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages 127 multifamily properties and approximately 29,000 residential units across the United States. With more than 700 full time team members, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with regional offices in Phoenix and Atlanta. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work by the National Apartment Association in 2021. For additional information, visit www.missionrockresidential.com.

