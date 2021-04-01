Mission Rock Residential Signed on to Manage "The Wyatt" Apartments

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential is announcing today a new management contract in its home state of Colorado, this time for The Wyatt Apartments in Fort Collins. The company has been issued an agreement for the management of the 368-apartment community by Hamilton Zanze.

This newly built community is located off of the Colorado Front Range's major north-south corridor, I-25. The community sits on 24 acres nestled in southern Fort Collins near the Timnath, Morningside, and Woodland Park neighborhoods. Convenient access to the highway means a sixteen-minute drive to the heart of downtown Fort Collins and Colorado State University.

"The Wyatt is a standout, new rental community on the southern end of Fort Collins, an area that is seeing continuous demand and growth," said Meredith Wright, President of Mission Rock Residential. "The robust amenity package offers Fort Collins' wellness-focused residents a rich living experience. We look forward to bringing our best-in-class management practices to this top-notch property."

One, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are available within the pet-friendly community. Other stand out features at The Wyatt include large, walk-in closets, pantries, stainless-steel appliances, LED-lit bathroom mirrors, wood-style flooring, quartz countertops, and private patios or balconies. The property's smart home system, a unique offering for the Fort Collins area, includes smart locks, smart thermostats, smart lights, and a wireless water leak detection system inside each home. Bike & ski repair room, package services, gated security, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and electric vehicle charging stations give the community a high end, luxurious feel.

The Fort Collins metro area, just one hour north of Denver, is becoming a well-loved hub for Northern Colorado residents. The city plays host to robust manufacturing, high tech, higher education, and government sectors with major brands like Anheuser-Busch and Otter calling the city home. As a land grant university, Colorado State University is one of the country's leading research universities with strong emphasis on vector-borne infectious disease, veterinary medicine, atmospheric science, clean energy technologies, and environmental science – all programs seeing growing interest from today's student populations.

To learn more visit www.thewyattfoco.com.

About Mission Rock Residential Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages 118 multifamily properties and nearly 28,000 residential units across the United States. With a team of more than 700 full time employees, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work in Multifamily in 2019. For additional information, visit www.missionrockresidential.com.

