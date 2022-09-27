Mission Rock Residential Signs Deal to Manage Apartments in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential, a Denver-based multifamily property management company, is announcing a new management contract today in the city of Colorado Springs. This new addition to their portfolio, the Springs at Foothills Farm Apartments, is located one hour south of the capital city of Denver. The company has been issued an agreement for the management of the community by Hamilton Zanze.

Mission Rock Residential's latest community addition is the Springs at Foothills Farm apartments, located in Colorado Springs. The community's amenities include a high-end clubhouse, a pool, a fitness center, a BBQ area, and more.

Conveniently located off the major I-25 thoroughfare, the community is in close proximity to the Airforce Academy and Lockheed Martin, two of the major economic drivers in Colorado Springs. It is also surrounded by a considerable number of retail and restaurant outlets, all within easy walking and biking distance.

"We are excited to continue to expand in our home state of Colorado with the addition of the Springs at Foothills Farm Apartments," said Meredith Wright, President of Mission Rock Residential. "Mission Rock has long held a great presence in the Colorado Springs metro area, and we are excited to bring our well-established team, signature customer service, and engaged management style to serve the residents of this community."

The 264 units at the Springs at Foothill Farms feature unique one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plan options, including townhome-style layouts. Built in 2019, the residences include stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, wood-style flooring, walk-in closets, and private washers and dryers. The community's amenities include a high-end clubhouse, a pool, a fitness center, and a BBQ area. The community's name and branding will be updated under the new management.

Located just a one-hour drive south of Denver, Colorado Springs is considered one of the best places to live in the Colorado and has also been ranked amongst the best in the country. The community is home to major players in industries like aerospace and technology, and benefits from its proximity to the enjoyable outdoor activities of Colorado's Rocky Mountains. Its robust military presence includes an army base, an air force base, the air force academy, and the North American Air Defense Command (NORAD), thus the demand for rental housing is strong.

To learn more visit https://www.missionrockresidential.com/apartments/co/colorado-springs/springs-at-foothill-farms/.

About Mission Rock Residential Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages 166 multifamily properties and more than 30,000 residential units across the United States. With a team of more than 700 full time employees, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work in Multifamily in 2020. For additional information, visit www.missionrockresidential.com.

Media Contact:

Nicole Marshall

504-644-7335

[email protected]

SOURCE Mission Rock Residential