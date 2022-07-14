Mission Rock Residential Signs Deal to Manage Texas Apartments

HOUSTON, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential, a Denver-based multifamily property management company, is pleased to announce a new management contract for The Park at Waterford Harbor apartment community located in Kemah, Texas. This 200-unit community will be their eighth property management contract in Texas. Hamilton Zanze Real Estate Investments, a Bay-area based multifamily real estate investor, issued the agreement.

Mission Rock Residential has signed a new contract to manage The Park at Waterford Harbor apartments in Kemah, Texas, located just southeast of Houston. The Park at Waterford apartment community is gated, pet-friendly and also includes a large central clubhouse with adjacent swimming pool and fitness center.

"This waterfront property is another wonderful fit for Mission Rock's Texas portfolio due to the robust amenity package and the engaged residents already living within the community," said Meredith Wright, President of Mission Rock Residential. "Our presence in Texas continues to grow, and we are excited to bring Mission Rock's award-winning property management approach to The Park at Waterford Harbor Apartments."

The Park at Waterford Harbor apartment community is located adjacent to a harbor on Texas' Clear Lake. The neighborhood features plenty of waterfront dining options, along with shopping and entertainment in a walkable radius. It's also a short drive from Galveston, home to some of the best beaches in Texas.

Along with the waterfront views, the community has one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes complete with granite countertops and open floorplans, giving the residences a modern feel. The gated community is pet-friendly and also includes a swimming pool and fitness center.

Kemah was originally developed as a small fishing town that has since grown to host a large shipping industry thanks to its proximity to the Gulf of Mexico. Today, its vibrant entertainment district also attracts tourists from around the region, with the well-known Kemah boardwalk featured at the center of time. Like most of Texas, Kemah's population is growing at a well above average rate.

To learn more visit https://www.missionrockresidential.com/apartments/tx/kemah/park-at-waterford-harbor/#/.

