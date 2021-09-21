Mission Rock Residential to Manage Apartments in Columbia, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential, a Denver-based multifamily property management company, is pleased to announce its newest management contract for The Retreat at Arden Village Apartments in Columbia, Tennessee. The company was issued the new contract by Hamilton Zanze Real Estate Investments, a value-add real estate investment firm.

The community features 228 one- and two-bedroom pet friendly apartment homes, along with shared community amenities such as a 24/7 fitness center and a radiant saltwater pool. The Retreat at Arden Village, an apartment community located in Columbia, Tennessee, is now under the management of Mission Rock Residential.

The community features 228 one- and two-bedroom pet friendly apartment homes. The apartment homes offer spacious floor plans, large closets, wood-style flooring, private patio/balconies, and in-unit washers and dryers. Community-wide amenities include a 24/7 fitness center, a radiant saltwater pool, an on-site dog park, a tournament-style sand volleyball court, and a locally sourced coffee bar.

"We are excited to expand our growing presence in the State of Tennessee. Our phenomenal team is prepared to provide the best management service available with a focus on enhancing the resident experience to strengthen the overall sense of community," said Meredith Wright, CPM, CAPS, President of Mission Rock Residential.

The Retreat at Arden Village Apartments is located 46 miles away from the heart of Nashville, just off Nashville Highway. The convenient Downtown Nashville access makes it a popular living option for commuters looking to avoid the costs of city living while enjoying a bit more space.

Columbia itself is home to many events and businesses of their own as well, and despite the challenges of the last year, Columbia has seen an increase in jobs as it continues to grow as a hub for small businesses and large corporations alike. General Motors Corporation and Maury Regional Medical Center are two of the largest employers in the area.

To learn more visit https://www.missionrockresidential.com/apartments/tn/columbia/retreat-at-arden-village/.

About Mission Rock Residential Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages 123 multi-family properties and approximately 29,000 residential units across the United States. With a team of more than 700 full time Team Members, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with regional offices in Phoenix and Atlanta. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work by the Nataional Apartment Association in 2021. For additional information, visit www.missionrockresidential.com.

Media Contact:

Nicole Marshall

504-644-7335

[email protected]

SOURCE Mission Rock Residential