Mission Rock Residential to Manage Apartments in Overland Park, Kansas

DENVER, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential, a Denver-based multifamily property management company, is further expanding its Midwestern presence, today announcing a new management contract for the Boulders at Overland Park Apartments, formerly known as the Metcalf Village Apartment Homes in Overland Park, Kansas. The company has been issued an agreement for the management of the community by its new owner, Hamilton Zanze Real Estate Investments, a value-add real estate investment firm.

The Metcalf Village Apartments, now operating as the Boulders at Overland Park Apartments, feature well-appointed kitchens with high end finishes and brand new stainless steel appliances The Boulders at Overland Park Apartments were built in 2017 and recently changed ownership hands and management hands amidst the thriving Kansas City regional economy.

The community features 270 one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes and was just recently built and opened in 2018. Community amenities offered include a spacious clubhouse for residents, with a fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, and outdoor BBQ areas. The well-appointed apartments have recessed lighting throughout, large double-pane windows with ample natural light, and wood plank-style flooring. Covered parking is also offered for residents and several units feature 10' high ceilings.

According to Patricia Hutchison, President of Mission Rock Residential, "We are excited to now be operating in the state of Kansas. Our company is eager to build a stronger presence in this growing state and we have a phenomenal leadership team in place in this region to do just that."

Overland Park is located just south of Kansas City, a city home to a thriving, up-and-coming economy and a below national-average cost of living. The city is home to the headquarters of the Sprint Corporation along with several others in the technology and telecom sectors. This economic strength has led to strong population influxes and leasing rates across the entire region.

In addition to the spacious floor plans and elevated amenity package, Mission Rock Residential offers its communities a satisfaction guarantee, branded as the "Rock Solid Guarantee." This includes a 24-hour response to maintenance requests, a 30-day move-in satisfaction guarantee, complimentary lock-out assistance during business hours, and an opportunity to purchase a low-cost renter's insurance plan with guaranteed pre-approval.

To learn more visit www.bouldersatoverlandpark.com.

About Mission Rock Residential Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages 107 multi-family properties and more than 24,000 residential units across the United States. With a team of more than 650 full time employees, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For additional information, visit www.missionrockresidential.com.

