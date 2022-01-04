Mission Rock Residential to Manage Hunters Glen Apartments in Maryland

WASHINGTON, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential, a Denver-based multifamily property management company, is pleased to announce its newest management contract for the Hunters Glen Apartment Homes in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. The company was issued the new contract by Hamilton Zanze, a San Francisco-based real estate investment firm.

The Hunters Glen Apartment Homes are under new management by Mission Rock Residential. The apartment community, located in the D.C. metro area, features community-wide amenities such as 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, car care center, on-site playground, extra storage, and detached garages for lease.

The community features 154 one, two, and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes. Each home offers spacious floor plans, gourmet kitchens with built-in breakfast bars, stainless steel appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Select homes also include walk-in closets, private patios or balconies, and a separate loft space. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, car care center, on-site playground, extra storage, and detached garages for lease.

"We are excited to expand our growing presence in the D.C. metro area with this beautiful community. Our Eastern Mission Rockers look forward to providing the highest quality of services to Hunters Glen residents. We will place a strong focus on enhancing their living experience and seamlessly managing many improvements to this community," said Meredith Wright, CPM, CAPS, President of Mission Rock Residential.

The Hunters Glen Apartment Homes are located just 20 miles from the heart of Washington, D.C, just outside the I-495 loop. This convenient access to downtown, paired with its quiet location full of lush trees and landscaping, makes it a popular living option for commuters looking for a quieter lifestyle. Grocery stores and restaurants are also within walking distance.

The Marlboro area is located Southeast of D.C., with excellent access to the beautiful Chesapeake Bay. The historic community is the official government seat of Prince George's County and hosts the County Courthouse, central library, and well-lauded schools. It also features a vibrant downtown Main Street, creating a strong sense of community and "small town" atmosphere. As of the most recent census, the median age in the town was a young 39.5 years, indicating the presence of young families residing in the community.

To learn more, visit https://www.missionrockresidential.com/apartments/md/marlboro/huntersglen.

About Mission Rock Residential

Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages 123 multifamily properties and approximately 29,000 residential units across the United States. With more than 700 full time team members, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado and has regional offices in Phoenix and Atlanta. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work by the National Apartment Association in 2021. For additional information, visit www.missionrockresidential.com.

