Mission Rock Residential to Manage New Chattanooga Apartment Community

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential , a Denver-based multifamily property management company, is pleased to announce its newest management contract for the 5 Points Northshore Apartments in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The company has been issued the management deal by Hamilton Zanze, marking their second managed community in Chattanooga.

The 5 Points Northshore apartments offer 190 one and two-bedroom apartment homes in Chattanooga. The property has changed management hands and will now be managed by Mission Rock Residential. The property's shared community amenities include a swimming pool, on-site dog park, outdoor resident lounge and pavilions, a parking garage, and a clubhouse with a coffee bar and billiards.

"The 5 Points North Shore community is another wonderful fit for the Mission Rock Residential portfolio and continues to strengthen our presence in Chattanooga," said Meredith Wright, CPM, CAPS, President of Mission Rock Residential. "The new community features fun and active amenities, cultivating an energetic lifestyle that mirrors what Chattanooga offers residents in general. We are excited to bring a variety of engaging events and services to the community's current and future residents."

This community offers 190 apartment homes and is located just north of Downtown Chattanooga, near the banks of the Tennessee River. One and two-bedroom homes are available within this pet-friendly community. Other stand out features at 5 Points Northshore include large, walk-in closets, pantries, stainless-steel appliances, LED-lit bathroom mirrors, wood-style flooring, quartz countertops, and private patios or balconies.

5 Points North Shore is within 6 minutes, or 2.6 miles, of The University of Tennessee Chattanooga. It is also near Chattanooga State Community College and Southern Adventist University, making it a great living option for students. The North Shore neighborhood has been the epicenter of a vibrant cultural renaissance in recent years and offers a highly walkable lifestyle for area residents. In addition to easy regional access via the nearby I-24 highway, there is also a free electric shuttle that runs from the North Shore to downtown.

Chattanooga's economy includes a diversified mix of manufacturing and service industries. Notable employers in the region include Amazon, DuPont, and Volkswagen. Recently, Volkswagen announced significant expansions to its production facilities in the region tied to the brand's growing electric vehicle fleet.

To learn more, visit https://www.missionrockresidential.com/apartments/tn/chattanooga/5-points-northshore/.

About Mission Rock Residential Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages 127 multifamily properties and more than 29,000 residential units across the United States. With more than 700 full time team members, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with regional offices in Phoenix and Atlanta. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work by the National Apartment Association in 2021. For additional information, visit www.missionrockresidential.com.

