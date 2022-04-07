Mission Rock Residential to Manage New Clarksville Apartment Community

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential, LLC , a Denver-based multifamily property management company, is pleased to announce its newest management contract for the Kirkwood Place Apartments in Clarksville, Tennessee. The company has been issued the management deal by Hamilton Zanze Real Estate Investments, further expanding their Tennessee presence.

"Our Mission Rock presence continues to grow within Tennessee, and we are excited to now expand into the Clarksville market, with the management of the Kirkwood Place community," said Meredith Wright, CPM, CAPS, and President of Mission Rock Residential. "This beautiful apartment community features a variety of modern amenities that cater to the modern residents' lifestyles. We look forward to providing Kirkwood Place's residents with our best-in-class management practices including events and activities that strengthen the sense of community."

Kirkwood Place Apartments offers 264 apartment homes with a choice of one, two, or three bedrooms. Its serene location is just a short drive from everything Clarksville has to offer. The community is pet-friendly, complete with an onsite dog park and Dog Wash Station. Wood-style flooring and kitchen islands give the apartments an elevated feel. The community also includes open floor plans, a resort style swimming pool, and a fitness center all within the gates.

Kirkwood Place is located right off I-24 Highway that heads directly into Nashville. It is situated merely five minutes away from a vineyard and winery, and a quick 10 miles from Downtown Clarksville. The University of Chattanooga is only five minutes away, making Kirkwood Place convenient for academics, commuters, and families alike.

Clarksville, located less than two hours northeast of Nashville, is one of the fastest growing cities in Tennessee. With new businesses moving in, including a large, regional Amazon Fulfillment Center, the economy is expanding and diversifying to include a mix of manufacturing and service industries. Clarksville is also a neighbor to the Fort Campbell Army Base, the largest employer in the area.

To learn more about the Kirkwood Place Apartments, visit https://www.kirkwoodplaceapts.com/.

About Mission Rock Residential Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages 165 multifamily properties and approximately 30,000 residential units across the United States. With more than 700 full time team members, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with regional offices in Phoenix and Atlanta. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work by the National Apartment Association in 2021. For additional information, visit www.missionrockresidential.com .

Media Contact

Nicole Marshall

5046447335

[email protected]

