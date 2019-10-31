Mission Rock Residential to Manage Tribeca Apartments in St. Louis, Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential, a Denver-based multifamily property management company, is further expanding its St. Louis presence, today announcing a new management contract for the Tribeca Apartments in St. Louis, Missouri. The company has been issued an agreement for the management of the community by new owner Hamilton Zanze, a San Francisco-based value-add real estate investment firm.

The Tribeca Apartments are now under the management of national multifamily management specialists Mission Rock Residential. The 160 apartment residences included in the Tribeca Apartments are complimented by new amenities unmatched in the St. Louis area, including this rooftop saltwater pool.

"We're excited to assume management of this community and enter the St. Louis market for the first time," said Pat Hutchison, President of Mission Rock Residential. "This community is a beautiful and innovative one, rich with technology, and we are confident we can continue to enhance the resident experience."

The innovative apartment community, which opened in 2018, features 160 technology-forward apartment homes ranging in size from studios to three-bedroom apartments. It's located in the vibrant Central West End neighborhood, directly across the street from the city's high profile Forest Park. Considered one of the nation's greatest urban public parks, Forest Park is home to the St. Louis Zoo, the St. Louis Museum of Art, the Forest Park Golf Course, and many more beautiful, natural amenities.

The Tribeca community features a strong, modern design with beautiful finishes throughout. The six-story building is rich with high-tech solutions such as smart locks, USB outlets, Nest thermostats, and more. Shared community amenities include a micro market available for residents, a saltwater pool with sun deck, a pet park and spa, an indoor-outdoor entertainment deck and lounge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center featuring Peloton bikes overlooking Forest Park.

The St. Louis region has operated under a fairly stable economy in recent years, with low unemployment rates often below national averages. In a recent Brookings Institution study of 70 older industrial cities, St. Louis ranked among the ones with stronger economies that are making progress on the road toward renewal and reinvention. New multifamily construction has expanded steadily in the market thanks to the continued expansion of the remote workforce.

To learn more visit www.tribecalivesmart.com.

About Mission Rock Residential Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages 107 multi-family properties and nearly 25,000 residential units across the United States. With a team of more than 650 full time employees, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For additional information, visit www.missionrockresidential.com.

