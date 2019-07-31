Mission Rock To Assume Management Of Second Maryland Apartment Community

DENVER, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential, a Denver-based multifamily property management company, is further expanding its Northeastern presence, today announcing a new management contract for The Reserve at Ballenger Creek Apartments in Frederick, Maryland. The company has been issued an agreement for the management of the community by its new owner, Hamilton Zanze, a value-add real estate investment firm.

Under new management by Mission Rock Residential, the Reserve at Ballenger Creek offers 204 apartments in Frederick, Maryland. The updated Reserve at Ballenger Creek apartments include features like built-in wine racks, walk-in closets, granite countertops, USB charging stations, and more.

The apartment community features 204 one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes, each with their own outdoor balcony or patio. Community amenities include a spacious resident clubhouse with a 24-hour fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, and outdoor BBQ grilling areas. The updated apartments include features like built-in wine racks, walk-in closets, granite countertops, USB charging stations, and more.

"We have enjoyed our work in the Frederick market to date and are excited to have this opportunity to welcome The Reserve into our company's management portfolio. We are eager to impress the current residents with our unmatched management effectiveness and look forward to adding upgrades to the community in the years ahead," said Patricia Hutchison, President of Mission Rock Residential.

Frederick is in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria Metro Area. It lies within a one-hour commute to the major metro areas of Baltimore and Washington D.C. The market has experienced strong economic stability in recent years, alongside a positive net population growth. In spite of these characteristics, new rental development has been slow to come online in the market, leading to strong occupancy rates for the submarket.

In addition to the spacious floor plans and elevated amenity package, Mission Rock Residential offers its communities a satisfaction guarantee, branded as the "Rock Solid Guarantee." This includes a 24-hour response to maintenance requests, a 30-day move-in satisfaction guarantee, complimentary lock-out assistance during business hours, and an opportunity to purchase a low-cost renter's insurance plan with guaranteed pre-approval. To learn more, visit www.ballengercreekapts.com.

About Mission Rock Residential Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages 106 multi-family properties and more than 24,000 residential units across the United States. With a team of more than 650 full time employees, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For additional information, visit www.missionrockresidential.com.

