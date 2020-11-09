Mission Roll Call Makes a Veterans Day Appeal for More Families of Vets Who have Died by Suicide, Overdose to Take Part in Study Aimed at Saving Lives

ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Combat veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan, and Mission Roll Call Executive Director, Garrett Cathcart is using the week of Veterans Day (November 9th) to put forth a CALL TO ACTION for families, friends, and co-workers of those who have lost a veteran to suicide, overdose, asphyxiation, drowning, death by law enforcement, high-speed, single-driver accident, and accidental gunshot within the last 24 months to participate in "Operation Deep Dive" (research conducted through the University of Alabama and funded by the Bristol-Myers Squibb Foundation) to improve mental healthcare services for veterans.

Cathcart said, "We need the families, friends, and co-workers of veterans who have died by suicide and non-natural causes to make the life-saving contribution of sharing valued information around their loved one's life to support the efforts of Operation Deep Dive. The more we can learn about the last year of their life, the better we can understand the community support that was or was not available to them and how we can engage our veterans prior to an overwhelming feeling of despair or hopelessness. We want this research to ultimately save lives."

Families, friends, co-workers of vets who have died by suicide, overdose, asphyxiation, a high-speed, single-driver accident, drowning, suicide by law enforcement, or accidental gunshot in the last 24 months are encouraged to participate in "Operation Deep Dive" by contacting @AWPartnership on social media or connecting with Krystal Garcia at [email protected] or 706-386-2431.

YouTube Video on Operation Deep Dive

Operation Deep Dive is a community-based, former service member, suicide prevention study taking place in 15 states across the country. This four-year study is a partnership between America's Warrior Partnership and researchers from The University of Alabama that is funded by a grant from the Bristol-Myers Squibb Foundation.

Background on Operation Deep Dive Research

Operation Deep Dive - Call for More Family Interviews

SOURCE Mission Roll Call