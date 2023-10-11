Mission Roll Call Welcomes New Chief Executive Officer Jim Whaley

News provided by

Mission Roll Call

11 Oct, 2023, 13:38 ET

Whaley joins the nonpartisan veterans organization to propel its movement providing a unified voice for veterans

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Roll Call (MRC) announced today its new CEO Jim Whaley. Mission Roll Call is the first of its kind: a nonpartisan movement to give every single veteran a voice in policy and advocacy on the issues that are important to them.

Whaley brings decades of leadership experience to the organization. With 20 years of service in the U.S. Army as a Master Army Aviator, U.S. Army Helicopter Instructor Pilot, and as the director of communications at the United States Military Academy at West Point. He also has led the Corporate Communication function for Siemens and Sealed Air Corporation. He also served as the President for the United Service Organizations, Inc. in the Southeast Region.

"We are facing a recruitment crisis among our armed forces that is connected to failed veteran administration policies and lower quality of life for our nation's defenders. This has caused a national security issue," said Jim Whaley. "We are making a roll call to our nation's veterans and their families and supporters to have their voice heard. The time is now for a renewed effort. Mission Roll Call equips, trains and supports our veterans and families to live a better life. It is an honor to apply my skills toward such a noble cause."

Whaley's military and leadership experience will allow him to drive MRC's mission of providing a unified voice for veterans and further establish the organization as a leader in veteran advocacy. Nearly half of all veterans in the US are unaffiliated with any veteran service organization. This expansion is in part made possible by generous donations from The Marcus Foundation.

"With only one percent of the population having served in the armed forces, the American public is unlikely to know and understand the unique needs of those who ensure our freedoms," continued Whaley. "Partnerships with organizations like The Marcus Foundation fortify MRC's ability to be the nation's premier voice of the veteran by providing an apolitical state of the art platform that will transform how Americans understand our over 16 million veterans."

Founded in 2019, MRC has helped thousands of veterans by advocating for policies that eliminate the stigma behind veteran suicide. By amplifying the voices of veterans in its network from all over the country, MRC advocates for policy change to improve the quality of life for veterans.

For more information about Mission Roll Call, including upcoming events, and to sign up to be a part of its community, visit https://missionrollcall.org/.

About MRC
Mission Roll Call (MRC) provides a unified voice for veterans that is heard by U.S. lawmakers and leaders. MRC is a movement that gives every veteran a voice on the issues that are most important to them. It is a community where veterans and their families share stories, voice concerns, and present solutions for their benefit. Learn more at www.missionrollcall.org or @missionrollcall.

About The Marcus Foundation
Founded in 1989, The Marcus Foundation focuses on fulfilling the vision of Bernie Marcus, co-founder of The Home Depot.  Located in Atlanta, Georgia, the foundation has five key areas of philanthropy: medical and research; children, with an emphasis on education; Jewish causes; free enterprise, including veteran issues and national security; and local community - all impacting and saving lives through entrepreneurial philanthropy.  The Foundation's giving harnesses Bernie's personal life experiences and awareness, and his success as an entrepreneur enables him to give back.

SOURCE Mission Roll Call

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.