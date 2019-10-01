Mission Secure Announces New Chief Revenue Officer, Kent Pope, Joins the Executive Team

HOUSTON, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Secure, Inc. (MSi), an industry-leading industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity company, announced Kent Pope joins the executive leadership team as the new Chief Revenue Officer. As CRO, Pope is responsible for leading sales and marketing to further accelerate MSi's mission to help organizations across energy, defense, maritime and critical infrastructure prepare for and protect against cyber attacks.

Kent Pope, Mission Secure Chief Revenue Officer

Contributing more than 30 years of business development and leadership experience in cybersecurity organizations large and small, Pope joins prior-TippingPoint management team members and cybersecurity veterans, Don Ward, MSi's SVP of Global Services, and Paul Arceneaux, MSi's VP of Product Development. The trio combined their cybersecurity, customer success and functional expertise to rapidly scale TippingPoint from pre-revenue to the industry leader for Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) with over 4,000 customers. TippingPoint was purchased by 3Com for $442 million, who was then bought by HP for $2.7 billion (TippingPoint is now owned by Trend Micro).

The veteran team's acumen reinforces MSi's commitment to delivering superior technology, cybersecurity expertise and customer support. Mission Secure's patented MSi Platform is the only end-to-end cybersecurity solution for control systems with visibility and protection down to Purdue Model Levels 0-1, developed and led by a team with decades of cybersecurity, military and control system experience. The seasoned MSi executive team brings a proven track record of building successful organizations supporting thousands of enterprise customers internationally.

"We are very excited to have the 'dream team' in IT and OT cybersecurity," states David Drescher, Mission Secure CEO. "TippingPoint was one of the first successful IPS solutions in the market. Mission Secure, and our customers, benefit from the experience brought by these TippingPoint leaders as we take Mission Secure to the next level; it takes a team with deep expertise in cybersecurity, control systems, product development and customer service to help large organizations prepare for and defend against cyber attacks."

Before MSi, Pope held senior management roles at high-growth technology companies including numerous cybersecurity start-ups. He was the Director of Named Accounts at Forescout Technologies who acquired SecurityMatters in 2018 and built the national sales team at Click Security, acquired by Alert Logic in 2016. Pope joined Cylance during its early stage; Cylance was purchased by BlackBerry Limited this year. Pope also worked at CSC, one of the world's largest managed security service providers (MSSP) and held management and sales roles at Fortune 50 companies including HP and Cisco.

"I've worked with numerous successful cybersecurity companies over my career. The challenge Mission Secure solves is a crucial operational and business risk," comments Pope. "Mission Secure goes beyond competitors and traditional IT solutions attempting to solve an OT problem. Once I saw the MSi Platform and team in action, it was clear they would lead the industry in industrial control system cybersecurity." Based out of MSi's Houston office, Pope will be one of the frontline interviews MSi features throughout October in support of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. #BeCyberSmart

About Mission Secure, Inc.

Mission Secure is a leading ICS cybersecurity company providing the patented MSi Platform and cyber advisory services to help protect clients in energy, defense, maritime and critical infrastructure from cyber attacks. We help clients understand their most critical OT cyber vulnerabilities through a technology-based OT cyber assessment offering. Our secure design services create a protective architecture to mitigate cyber risks and the MSi Platform provides visibility and protection for our client's important operations. Learn more at www.missionsecure.com.

