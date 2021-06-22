Mission Secure Appoints Government Intelligence and U.S. Air Force Veteran Dennis Freeman as Technical Advisor, Mission Secure Government and Defense

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Secure, the leading industrial control system (ICS) cyber security technology company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Dennis Freeman as Technical Advisor, Mission Secure Government and Defense. Dr. Freeman has served in the Department of Defense in electronic warfare, cyber, and intelligence for decades. In his new role, he will work with Bob McAleer, President of Mission Secure Government and Defense, and play a strategic role in providing operational technology (OT) cyber security for the U.S. Government.

Dennis Freeman, Technical Advisor, Mission Secure Government and Defense

"Cyber security for industrial control systems is the soft underbelly of our national security establishment," said Bob McAleer. "Mission Secure was founded on the premise of protecting our military control systems from cyber threats. We are locking down systems for the Defense Department today, providing protection and resilience. We feel very fortunate to have Dennis as a part of the team. He has decades of experience in the cyber and intelligence field—often at the tip of the spear."

Dr. Freeman has a strong track record of delivering results in civilian and military roles within the U.S. Government. Prior to Mission Secure, Freeman served in the U.S. Government civilian service as the Deputy J2 (Intelligence) of the U.S. Special Operations Command (Europe). Prior to that, he served in positions of increasing responsibility, including as Director of Intelligence to the Deputy Undersecretary of the Navy, Chief of Staff for the Department of the Navy's Security policy, and Deputy Intelligence Director of Special Operations Command – Europe. He worked other positions for the USAF in digital/systems engineering and at JSOC, where he had a senior job in special technology and access programs.

Before serving in U.S. Government civilian service, Freeman served in the U.S. Air Force with over 21 years as an AWACS Airborne Communications Instructor/Evaluator with over 7,500 hours, 1,500 combat, with assignments to Tinker AFB, Elmendorf AFB, and JSOC, Fort Bragg with multiple deployments worldwide.

Freeman has been awarded the Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award, Department of the U.S. Air Force Superior Civilian Service Award, and his military decorations include five Air Medals, Joint Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Commendation Service Medal, three AF Commendation Medals, three Achievement Medals, Combat Air Crew, and Master Jump Wings.

Dr. Freeman graduated with a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degree (honors) in Aeronautical Science and Engineering from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and holds a Doctorate of Philosophy in Computer Science from Capella University. Additionally, he was selected and attended the Army Executive Leadership Development Program in 2008 and is a graduate from the USAF Air War College in 2010.

"I was drawn to Mission Secure because of its tremendously capable team and its strong position in an unchartered field critical to our Federal Government and Defense Department: cyber security for industrial control systems," said Dr. Dennis Freeman, Technical Advisor of Mission Secure Government and Defense. "It's an area critical to our national security and one that has not to date received the attention it deserves. Mission Secure is laser-focused on delivering solutions to protect our key critical infrastructure. I am excited to continue to support our nation's defense in my new role at Mission Secure."

About Mission Secure:

Mission Secure®, an OT cybersecurity leader, is setting a new standard in OT cyber-protection stopping OT cyber threats head-on. The Mission Secure Platform backed by 24/7 Managed Services is the first to seamlessly integrate OT visibility, segmentation, protection, threat hunting, and incident response delivering military strength, industrial grade OT protection. With Mission Secure, customers keep critical operations up and running and safe from harm. Learn more at https://www.missionsecure.com.

Follow Mission Secure: Blog, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Mission Secure Media Contact:

Roslyn Sakaguchi

[email protected]

832.925.8748 x 305

SOURCE Mission Secure, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.missionsecure.com

