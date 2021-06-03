Mission Secure Named a JMP Securities "Elite 80" Cybersecurity Company for 2021

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Secure, the leading industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity technology company, today is proud to announce it was named to the JMP Securities Elite 80 – a list of the hottest, most interesting, and strategically positioned privately held cybersecurity and IT infrastructure companies. The seventh annual JMP Securities Elite 80 Report features companies that JMP analysts identify as having the capability to dominate their respective marketplaces. Of the five OT/IoT security companies included in the Elite 80, Mission Secure offers the industry's only patented OT security platform-as-a-service for network protection and cyber resilience in industrial OT and IoT networks.

Headlines weekly tell the story of another large-scale ransomware incident, significant supply chain attack, or zero-day exploit impacting critical infrastructure and process industries. Adversaries are targeting fuel pipelines, water utilities, transportation infrastructure, manufacturing companies, and more, driving increased adoption of OT network protections and a dramatically increased focus on cyber resilience. As the world recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, nonstop digital transformation in these industries and the need for improved OT & IoT cybersecurity will only increase further.

Mission Secure was recognized as an Elite 80 company for its OT security platform-as-a-service designed to stop OT cyber threats using comprehensive visibility and zero-trust network security at the device, network, workload, and user levels to protect OT & IoT networks. This proactive approach offers customers a unique alternative to the legacy, reactive threat detection approach so industrial companies can withstand attacks without losing control or having to shut down operations in response. Mission Secure seamlessly integrates security technology and expert managed services supporting customers through the entire OT security life-cycle.

"Given the sudden acceleration in digital transformation, emerging vendors that leveraged thought leadership with differentiated technology gained significant advantage over legacy competitors," stated the authors of the JMP report. "Mission Secure offers an OT cyber-protection platform to quell OT attacks from their point of inception…and the company doubled their GAAP revenues over 2019."

"We're thrilled to be recognized by JMP Securities as an Elite 80 cybersecurity company and one of only five companies in OT/IoT security; we couldn't be more pleased," said John Adams, CEO, Mission Secure. "This further highlights our successful market execution and confirms our strategy of protection and cyber resilience enabling critical industry customers to ensure their operations remain reliable against cyber threats."

The JMP Elite 80 recognition is the latest of a string of highlights and awards for Mission Secure. In 2021 the company has been recognized as the Hot Company in ICS/SCADA Security by Global InfoSec Awards during the RSA Conference, received Gold Awards for the Mission Secure Platform and Managed Security Services from the Cyber Excellence Awards, awarded silver for its National Cyber Defense from the Cyber Excellence Awards, and received a silver award for 24/7 Managed ICS/SCADA Security Services from the Globee Awards.

About Mission Secure:

Mission Secure®, an OT cybersecurity leader, is setting a new standard in OT cyber-protection stopping OT cyber threats head-on. The Mission Secure Platform backed by 24/7 Managed Services is the first to seamlessly integrate OT visibility, segmentation, protection, threat hunting, and incident response delivering military strength, industrial grade OT protection. With Mission Secure, customers keep critical operations up and running and safe from harm. Learn more at https://www.missionsecure.com. Follow Mission Secure: Blog, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

