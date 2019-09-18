Mission Secure Named One of the Most Promising Energy Technology Companies at the 17th Annual Rice Alliance Energy and Clean Technology Venture Forum

HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Secure, Inc. (MSi), an industry-leading industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity company, was named one of the Most Promising Energy & Clean Tech Companies at the 17th Annual Energy and Clean Technology Venture Forum held by the Rice Alliance for Technology and Entrepreneurship. Attended by more than 750 investors, industry leaders including nearly all the major energy operators and service companies, entrepreneurs, business executives and service providers, companies showcased their new offerings over the two-day event ranging from "smart" concrete and drone-powered leak detection to hydrogen fuel cell technology and AI-based assistants.

Cybersecurity for industrial control systems—via the patented end-to-end MSi platform—rose to the top of the pack, named one of the Most Promising Energy & Clean Tech Companies from over 180 applicants. This prestigious energy industry award follows an already successful 2019 for Mission Secure whose notable accomplishments include:

One of seven companies selected from 1,000+ applicants for the Macquarie Capital and R/GA Ventures accelerator,

First U.S. company and one of seven chosen for the United Kingdom's GCHQ National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) Cyber Accelerator program (a governmental organization similar to the U.S. NSA),

GCHQ National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) Cyber Accelerator program (a governmental organization similar to the U.S. NSA), Received Start-up of the Year award, announced two new patents and a platform release, and

award, announced two new patents and a platform release, and More than doubled the customer base and Houston office to further support client growth and demand in the energy and maritime sectors.

Unique in an evolving market, the MSi Platform is the industry's only end-to-end cybersecurity solution for control systems. From Purdue Control System Model Level 0 field devices to Level 1 controllers and Level 2 workstations, industrial control systems are monitored and protected from a single, easy-to-use solution with the MSi Platform. "Mission Secure is the next generation of cybersecurity for control systems offering visibility and protection down to Levels 0 and 1," states MSi CEO David Drescher. "We follow a proven and streamlined three-step process to help clients assess their greatest Operational Technology (OT) cyber risks, design a secure architecture and implement people, process and technology solutions. This helps our clients better prepare for and protect against cyber attacks."

Matching its patented technology, Mission Secure's approach focuses on the client journey, typically starting with an OT cyber risk assessment. "For cybersecurity to be successful, it must encompass more than just technology," comments Don Ward, MSi SVP of Global Services. "Mission Secure prides itself on delivering exceptional technology as well as the service and human support required to help our clients."

As the Internet of Things (IoT) and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) continue to accelerate, the role of control systems and the importance of securing them only becomes more urgent. Driven by a singular mission, MSi is at the forefront of securing the nation's most critical infrastructures including defense, energy and maritime.

About Mission Secure, Inc.

Mission Secure is a leading industrial control system cybersecurity company providing the patented MSi Platform and cyber advisory services to help protect clients in energy, defense, maritime and critical infrastructure from cyber attacks. We help clients understand their most critical OT cyber vulnerabilities through a technology-based OT cyber assessment offering. Our secure design services create a protective cyber architecture to mitigate cyber risks and the MSi Platform provides visibility and protection for our client's important operations. The company is venture-backed by leading energy investors with offices in Charlottesville, Virginia and Houston, Texas.

