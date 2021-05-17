Mission Secure Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Secure is proud to announce we have won the following award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:

HOT COMPANY IN ICS/SCADA SECURITY

Mission Secure wins "Hot Company in ICS/SCADA Security" in 9th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference 2021

"We're thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased," said John Adams, CEO, Mission Secure.

"We scoured the globe looking for ICS/SCADA cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in operational technology (OT) cyber crime. Mission Secure is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and also consideration for deployment in your OT/ICS/SCADA environment," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

We're thrilled to be a member of this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/.

Please join us virtually at the RSA Conference 2021, https://www.rsaconference.com/usa today, as we share our experience and proudly display our trophy online at our website, our blog and our social media channels.

About Mission Secure:

Mission Secure®, an OT cybersecurity leader, is setting a new standard in OT cyber-protection stopping OT cyber threats head-on. The Mission Secure Platform backed by 24/7 Managed Services is the first to seamlessly integrate OT visibility, segmentation, protection, threat hunting, and incident response delivering military strength, industrial grade OT protection. With Mission Secure, customers keep critical operations up and running and safe from harm. Learn more at https://www.missionsecure.com.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's ninth year of honoring global InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for Next Generation InfoSec Solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

