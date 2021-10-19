Mission Secure Positioned as a Cool Vendor in the 2021 Gartner® Cool Vendor™ in Cyber-Physical Systems Security: Novel Approaches Enter the Scene

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Secure, creator of the leading ICS & OT Cybersecurity Platform, who's solutions and services secure OT and IoT across an increasingly hostile threat landscape has been named a "Cool Vendor" by Gartner in the September 20th, 2021 report titles Cool Vendors in Cyber-Physical Systems Security 2021

Per Gartner, "Security and risk management leaders who fail to expand their risk lens beyond IT-centric concerns will be blindsided when operational and mission critical assets are disabled, and they are blamed."

"We believe it's an honor to be named a Gartner 'Cool Vendor,'" commented CEO, John Adams. "We are witnessing the effect of OT and IoT security underinvestment every day, affecting healthcare, energy and the nation's infrastructure."

The Mission Secure ICS & OT Cybersecurity Platform provides visibility, detection and a zero trust environment to critical assets and infrastructure, without an increase in operational costs. Industries diverse as energy, maritime, defense, state and local government are recognizing the value and necessity of OT and IoT security.

We feel the information provided in the Gartner report is of tremendous value to all security and risk management professionals with OT and IoT infrastructure, seeking to protect their investments, assets and business.

Mission Secure is investing heavily in development and operations to meet the needs of its customers and partners, and is deservedly proud of this award.

