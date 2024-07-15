Mission Solar Energy Launches C&I/Utility Product Line

SAN ANTONIO, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Solar Energy, well-known manufacturer of residential PV modules for over ten years, is now manufacturing larger-format products engineered for utility and C&I projects. The three new products are UFLPA-compliant, AD/CVD risk free, and ready for immediate order from Mission Solar.

"With more than ten years of solar manufacturing experience, we have a very loyal customer base that trusts the quality and reliability of Mission Solar products," says Sam Martens, President of Mission Solar Energy. "These new products are a direct response to customers who have been asking us to serve this industry segment."

Mission Solar's parent company is OCI Holdings, a diversified, multi-billion-dollar company founded in 1959 and publicly-listed on the Korean stock exchange (KRX). OCI Holdings also owns a major supplier of fully ULFPA compliant, high-purity solar-grade polysilicon. This gives Mission Solar's procurement chain an added degree of bankable visibility and upstream leverage.

"Mission Solar Energy is excited to re-enter the C&I/Utility segment," says Sam Martens, President of Mission Solar Energy. "We have a history in this space having launched our company by supplying to utility scale projects in 2014. Our experience and proven track record make us well-positioned to meet the growing demands of this industry segment."

Product Details:

545-555 W PERC Transparent Backsheet Bifacial

540-550 W PERC Dual Glass Bifacial

144 Half Cut, M10/182mm cells

9 busbars

2278mm x 1134mm x 30mm (89.69" x 44.65" x 1.38")

580-590 W TOPCon Bifacial

Dual-glass bifacial

144 Half Cut, M10/182mm cells

16 Multiwire busbars

2278mm x 1134mm x 30mm (89.69" x 44.65" x 1.18")

For more information and to download datasheets for these products, visit missionsolar.com.

SOURCE Mission Solar Energy