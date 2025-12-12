Mission Space and Rogue Space Announce Launch of Mission Space's Second In-Orbit Payload

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Space, the only commercial space-weather company with flight heritage and an actively expanding in-situ measurement network, will launch its second payload with Rogue Space. The announcement was made during the Spacepower Conference in Orlando.

The first Mission Space payload, ZOHAR-I, launched in March 2025 and recently received the 2025 Global Tech Award for advancing high-cadence radiation monitoring from orbit. The second mission builds on that foundation by adding a new data point and introducing neutral-density tracking — a key input for predicting atmospheric drag, orbital shifts, and maneuver uncertainty during geomagnetic events.

Mary Glaz, CEO of Mission Space:

"This mission is about giving new space hardware the data it actually needs to survive and operate. You can't design for LEO, GEO, or the Moon using assumptions or historic averages. Real missions require real measurements — radiation, neutral density, charging — taken from where the hardware will fly. Expanding our network with Rogue Space moves the industry closer to building and operating based on current conditions, not guesswork."

Brook Leonard, CEO of Rogue Space:

"Mission Space aligns with the future of dynamic operations. Supporting their next payload reflects the increasing need for responsive, in-orbit sensing capabilities."

David Franklin, CRO of Rogue Space:

"We're glad to support companies building practical, commercial applications in space. Partnering on this mission with Mission Space reflects the growing need for in-orbit data that directly improves how satellites operate and how missions are planned. This is exactly the kind of capability the new space economy depends on."

With two additional launches scheduled for 2026, Mission Space continues building a multi-point, high-temporal-resolution layer for radiation, neutral density, and surface-charging intelligence.

About Rogue Space

Rogue Space Systems develops autonomous orbital vehicles and robotic systems for servicing, debris mitigation, and responsive space operations. https://rogue.space/.

About Mission Space

Mission Space builds compact space-weather instruments and forecasting models that deliver radiation, drag, and surface-charging intelligence for satellite operators, space-traffic management, aviation, national security, and lunar infrastructure. https://mission.space/

