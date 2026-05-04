Mission Space to Fly Fourth Space-Weather Payload on HEX20's MAYA-V1 Mission

BOULDER, Colo., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 2026 Space Weather Workshop, Mission Space announced that it will fly its fourth in-orbit space weather payload on HEX20's MAYA-V1 mission, a 16U-class LEO hosted-payload platform designed for in-orbit validation of new space technologies.

MAYA-V1 is part of HEX20's Multi-Application Yearly Assimilated Vehicle mission series, built on the company's NX spacecraft bus. The platform is designed to support multiple hosted payloads across science, security, propulsion, and in-orbit system validation, with a mission life exceeding one year.

Mission Space to Fly Its Next Space-Weather Payload on HEX20’s MAYA-V1 Mission

The HEX20 mission adds to Mission Space's expanding in-orbit roadmap, following its ZOHAR-I pathfinder mission and upcoming payloads with Starcloud and Rogue Space. Together, these missions support Mission Space's plan to build a multi-point, high-temporal-resolution measurement layer for radiation, charged particles, neutral density, and surface-charging intelligence.

Mary Glaz, CEO of Mission Space:

We are seeing growing interest in real-time, in-situ space-weather data from LEO. Mission Space is building a constellation of compact, 1 kg payloads to close that data gap by measuring the charged-particle environment directly from orbit and turning those measurements into localized warnings, forecasts, modeled outputs, and validated data for specific missions.

HEX20's MAYA-V1 gives us another operational data point in orbit and brings us closer to deploying that distributed measurement network.

Amal Chandran, CEO of HEX20:

MAYA-V1 was designed to give advanced payloads a practical route to in-orbit validation. Mission Space's payload fits directly into that purpose: it brings operational space-weather sensing into orbit and supports the kind of environmental intelligence future missions will require.

We are pleased to host Mission Space on MAYA-V1 as part of our first cohort of mission partners.

About Mission Space

Mission Space builds a space weather intelligence platform for LEO, cislunar, and lunar missions. The company turns in-situ measurements from its proprietary space weather sensors into localized forecasts and real-time warnings for satellite operators, government agencies, and defense.

https://mission.space/

About HEX20

HEX20 develops satellite platforms and mission services for hosted payloads, in-orbit validation, rideshare missions, and application-driven space systems. Its MAYA-V mission series provides a flexible LEO platform for validating next-generation technologies in orbit.

https://hex20.space/

Media Contact:

Mary Glaz

CEO, Mission Space

3057989755

[email protected]

SOURCE Mission Space US Corp