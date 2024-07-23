Mission Success Joins Squash and Education Alliance, Expanding Opportunities for Houston's Underserved Youth

HOUSTON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Success is thrilled to announce its new membership with the Squash and Education Alliance (SEA) , becoming the latest addition to a network dedicated to providing transformative educational and athletic opportunities to underserved youth. This partnership marks an exciting milestone for Mission Success, promising expanded opportunities and resources for the students it serves.

Founded in 2011, Mission Success has been a beacon of hope and empowerment for students in Houston's communities. By offering year-round academic support, health and wellness programming, athletics, and enriching corporate mentor relationships, Mission Success has significantly impacted the lives of many young individuals. As the only program of its kind in Texas, Mission Success leverages a proven urban squash after-school model to foster both physical and academic success.

"We are thrilled to join the Squash and Education Alliance," said Maggie Trendell, Executive Director of Mission Success. "The support and access provided by SEA will open up incredible opportunities for our students on a national and international scale, allowing us to make an even greater impact on the Houston community. Being part of a network of like-minded organizations with shared goals is a game-changer for all of us in Houston."

Mission Success's partnership with SEA is set to enhance the program's ability to deliver life-changing experiences to its students. SEA's extensive network includes 21 member organizations in the U.S. and six international partners, all committed to combining squash, academics, mentoring, and college prep support. This collaboration will enable Mission Success to provide its students with unique educational and athletic experiences, including national and international tournaments, camps, and conferences.

"We are excited to welcome Mission Success into the SEA family," said Tim Wyant, Executive Director of SEA. "Mission Success has been making an extraordinary difference in the lives of Houston children and families for years. We look forward to collaborating with and learning from its dedicated staff, board, students, and alumni. Their innovative partnership with Hogg Middle School and the Houston Independent School District is particularly impressive, and we are eager to support their continued success."

Mission Success is poised to take full advantage of the resources and opportunities provided by SEA, furthering its mission to prepare economically disadvantaged students to succeed in college and as productive young adults who give back to their communities.

About Squash and Education Alliance:

Founded in 2005, the Squash and Education Alliance (SEA) is the umbrella organization and governing body for a network of 21 U.S. member organizations and six international partners. SEA combines squash, academics, mentoring, and college prep support to serve over 2,500 students from under-resourced communities, aiming to provide transformative educational and athletic opportunities.

For more information about Mission Success and its programs, please visit https://missionsuccesshouston.org/ .

Follow Mission Success on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube for the latest updates and news.

Contact:

Maggie Trendell

Executive Director, Mission Success

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Mission Success