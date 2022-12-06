Mission Success: Space Industry for Ukraine Initiative Reaches New Heights

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In late April 2022, leaders of the space community came together to announce the Space Industry for Ukraine (SIFU) initiative. Spearheaded by CEO of HawkEye 360, John Serafini and National Security Space Association Executive Director, Steve Jacques , SIFU was designed to harness the resources and innovation of industry partners to provide immediate humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine. Twenty-three companies donated $895,000 in capital, forming a coalition to guide the allocation of aid to areas of most need:

HawkEye 360 , National Security Space Association (NSSA) , The Aerospace Corporation , Capella Space , ABL Space Systems, ARKA , BlackSky , Cognitive Space , ICEYE , Insight Partners , Leidos , LeoLabs , Maxar Technologies , Modern Technology Solutions, Inc. , Raytheon Technologies , Rebellion Defense , Relativity Space , Riverside Research , Rocket Lab , Shield Capital , Ursa Space Systems , Velos , and Viasat .

More than a dozen projects were vetted and approved, along with six partner NGOs entrusted to implement selected projects: Aerial Recovery , Alaska State Sno-X Lions Club , IREX , Revived Soldiers Ukraine , Save Our Allies , and Spirit of America .

The projects executed over several months spanned critical needs such as medical rehabilitation of civilians and veterans, evacuation support, aid delivery (clothing, food, water, hygiene supplies, medicine), communication restoration and prototype development, housing repairs and winterization, refugee assistance, and provision of PPE and equipment to hyperlocal journalists in defense of free press. SIFU achieved mission objectives to ensure maximum impact with minimal overhead.

To date, SIFU funds have assisted over 247,000 refugees, 103 families in need of housing repairs and heating supplies, over 9,500 evacuations, and the delivery of more than two million pounds of aid to victims in some of the most volatile areas of Ukraine.

"The numbers speak for themselves and for the efficacy of our work in Ukraine," said HawkEye 360 CEO John Serafini. "But SIFU is about much more than simply quantifying various projects as a means of determining impact. One of our greatest markers of success is the cultivation of a community built on deep trust and respect within our network of donors and beneficiaries. It's an ethos nurtured across a broad spectrum of projects, one that gave our partners a voice and cemented the solidarity that ultimately defined our incredible impact in-country."

Bolstered by demand and the support of industry partners, SIFU is set to continue support of life-saving humanitarian assistance in Ukraine.

"We're exceedingly proud of our NGO partners and our generous industry donors for the work accomplished thus far in Ukraine," said Steve Jacques, Executive Director of the National Security Space Association. "But as we've been able to observe over the past several months, the need for humanitarian assistance unfortunately hasn't dissipated—it's evolved. Capacity-building efforts and aid aimed at preparation for the winter will become especially crucial in the coming months. The aerospace community—OUR community—is renowned for stamina, versatility, and innovation in pursuit of new heights. We are well positioned (and conditioned) to continue these life-saving efforts. Now is not the time for fatigue."

"We're proud to support SIFU as they work tirelessly to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine. As we approach the one-year mark since Russia invaded Ukraine and enter the harsh winter months, it is critical that we as a community do not take our foot off the gas. We will continue to work with SIFU as well as our government partners to support their on-the-ground efforts in Ukraine," said Payam Banazadeh, founder and CEO of Capella Space.

"The Ukrainian people have continued to show incredible resilience. We are thankful for the important humanitarian work carried out by the selected NGOs," said Rafal Modrzewski, CEO and Co-founder of ICEYE. "It is encouraging to see the global space community provide support for the people of Ukraine."

"SIFU demonstrates the impact companies can make together for the common good. Every bit of help matters, whether it's making sure people have access to shelter and food or the care they need, and Rebellion Defense is honored to be a part of this joint effort to provide life-saving humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine affected by the unjust invasion of their homeland," said Chris Lynch, CEO and Co-Founder of Rebellion Defense.

"Over the past nine months, SIFU has gone above and beyond to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine. As a member of the space community, Velos is proud of our association with SIFU and this outstanding relief effort. We look forward to our continued support of this organization with additional donations to further aid Ukraine," said Ron Contillo, Managing Partner of Velos.

"Viasat is very proud of what's been accomplished by the SIFU initiative and to see the impact it's had in providing Ukrainians with essential humanitarian and emergency response support. We believe the space community has a uniquely important role to play in connecting and supporting people around the world, and SIFU is a clear representation that other space industry leaders feel the same. We're extremely grateful to be part of the SIFU efforts. Viasat is committed to continuing its support in Ukraine and finding more ways to have a real-world impact for people on the front lines of this crisis," said Craig Miller, President of Viasat Government Systems.

SIFU is currently seeking company contributions with a recommended minimum donation of $25,000. For more information on how your company can donate, please visit https://www.nssaspace.org/space-industry-for-ukraine .

