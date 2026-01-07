Mission Telecom Giving Awards $50,000 Social Impact Prizes to Two Trailblazing Democracy Leaders

Two leaders selected for their commitment to racial justice, innovation, and movement-building

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Telecom Giving , a grantmaker that resources grassroots movements with unrestricted, risk-tolerant capital for long-term power-building and systemic transformation, today announced a new award called the Vision Prize for Social Impact . The award honors leaders who demonstrate a relentless commitment to social and racial justice, bold innovation, and strategies that uplift communities at the forefront of change. Each honoree receives $50,000 in fully unrestricted funding to use however they choose – whether for economic stability or advancing their transformative work.

The Mission Telecom Giving Board and Leadership select recipients based on their demonstrated impact on systemic change and democratic empowerment; the sustainability and innovation of their initiatives; their moral courage in advancing democratic principles; their commitment to inclusivity and representation; their ability to inspire and mobilize others; and their effectiveness in challenging entrenched power dynamics to foster lasting democratic accountability.

This year's winners, Aura Bogado and Tatenda Musapatike , bring decades of courageous, justice-centered leadership to the work of strengthening a multiracial democracy–a Mission Telecom Giving focus area. Bogado is an award-winning investigative journalist known for exposing the human impact of immigration policy through rigorous reporting, data analysis, and deep community trust. Musapatike, a nationally-recognized digital strategist and former head of the Voter Formation Project , has pioneered data-informed approaches to engaging voters of color and advancing racial equity in civic participation.

"These leaders are building the future of a multiracial democracy, and our role is to resource their brilliance," said Ashindi Maxton , Director of Mission Telecom Giving. "Unrestricted support is a commitment to trust – trust in their vision, their strategies, and the communities they serve."

Bogado is using the prize to facilitate her move to Chicago and sustain her next chapter of in-depth investigative reporting on immigration. Musapatike is using the prize to advance the development of Formation Impact, her new organization that builds sustainable, equity-centered digital infrastructure to engage communities of color.

"At a time when immigrant communities are facing heightened risk, this support allows me to continue the kind of deep, long-form reporting that centers their experiences and protects their stories," said Aura Bogado. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to tell stories that reflect the dignity, complexity, and humanity of people too often overlooked in national coverage."

"This recognition affirms the importance of investing in long-term, culturally grounded strategies that truly reach voters of color," said Tatenda Musapatike. "Unrestricted support gives me the ability to innovate and really think about how to build technology for the future. I'm excited about having the space to rest, reflect, and build a model that expands social good beyond democracy."

About Mission Telecom Giving

Mission Telecom Giving invests in grassroots organizations driving advocacy, policy, and movement-building toward a multiracial democracy. We aim to shift power and resources while ensuring decision-making and agency remain with the communities leading change. Our work is guided by three key pillars: strengthening democracy, advancing telecom justice, and building long-term movement infrastructure.

SOURCE Mission Telecom Giving