Mission Therapeutics to Present at Michael J. Fox Foundation's 15th Annual Parkinson's Disease Therapeutics Conference

CAMBRIDGE, England, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Therapeutics ("Mission"), a clinical-stage biotech company developing first-in-class therapeutics targeting mitophagy, today announces that its Chief Scientific Officer, Dr Paul Thompson, will give an oral presentation on its experimental drug candidate MTX325 at the 15th Annual Michael J. Fox Foundation's Parkinson's Disease Therapeutics Conference on October 19, 2023, in New York.

Dr Thompson will participate in the session titled 'Advances in Emerging Targets and Therapeutic Development' where he will discuss Mission's data demonstrating development of USP30 inhibitors for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease (PD).

As the world's largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson's research, The Michael J. Fox Foundation (MJFF) is dedicated to accelerating a cure for Parkinson's Disease and improved therapies for those living with the condition today. The annual Michael J. Fox Foundation's Parkinson's Disease Therapeutics Conference brings together 300 research and business development professionals from both academia and industry and showcases the most exciting and innovative research from MJFF's research portfolio, and serves as a unique platform for field leaders to share new and unpublished results.

Dr Paul Thompson, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer of Mission Therapeutics, commented: "We look forward to presenting our recent findings on USP30 inhibition for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease at this prestigious conference. The Michael J. Fox Foundation shares our mission of unlocking the complex biology of Parkinson's Disease to slow disease progression and improve patient lives with the development of the next generation of treatments."

Mission Therapeutics is a world leader in discovering and developing novel therapeutics which promote the removal of dysfunctional mitochondria to maintain cell health and function. A major unmet need for Parkinson's Disease patients is a treatment that slows or prevents the progression of disease. Mitochondrial dysfunction is considered a key pathophysiological driver of Parkinson's Disease (PD) and several disease-associated gene mutations affect proteins involved in a dysfunctional mitochondria ubiquitin-dependent clearance mechanism known as mitophagy, including PINK1 and the ubiquitin E3 ligase, Parkin.

USP30 is a deubiquitylating (DUB) enzyme uniquely localized to the mitochondria that removes ubiquitin groups and is a negative regulator of the PINK1/Parkin pathway and mitophagy. Inhibiting USP30 has therefore been proposed as a therapeutic mechanism for protecting vulnerable dopamine-producing neurons in PD. Mission Therapeutics is currently developing two DUB inhibitors: MTX325 (targeting the CNS) and MTX652 (peripheral) which can potentially be used to treat any disease driven by mitochondrial dysfunction.

About Mission Therapeutics

Mission Therapeutics is a world leader in discovering and developing novel therapeutics which promote the removal of dysfunctional mitochondria, promoting cell health and function. Mitochondria are energy producing organelles which require lifetime quality control through a ubiquitin-mediated clearance mechanism known as mitophagy. In certain situations, such as cellular stress, cell injury, and/or defects of the mitophagy process, the mitochondria can become dysfunctional and damaging to the cell, leading to reduced energy production, oxidative stress, inflammation and potentially cell death. Dysfunctional mitochondria are significant drivers of disease pathophysiology in acute kidney injury (AKI), Parkinson's Disease (PD), heart failure, Duchenne's Muscular Dystrophy, IPF, mitochondrial diseases and Alzheimer's.

USP30 is a deubiquitylating enzyme that constantly removes ubiquitin from mitochondria, providing a potential brake on clearance of dysfunctional mitochondria. Mission is currently developing two small molecule drugs, MTX652 (peripheral) and MTX325 (targeting the CNS) which, through inhibition of the mitochondrial DUB enzyme USP30, will promote clearance of dysfunctional mitochondria – consequently improving overall cellular health. Mission's USP30 inhibitors MTX652 and MTX325 could potentially be used to treat any disease or condition driven by mitochondrial dysfunction.

Mission has completed its first Phase I clinical study with MTX652, demonstrating a highly encouraging safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic profile. A Phase II trial of MTX652 in patients at risk of acute kidney injury following cardiac surgery is planned to start in Q1 2024.

A Phase I trial of MTX325 in healthy volunteers and patients with PD is planned to start in Q1 2024.

Mission is backed by blue chip investors including Pfizer Venture Investments, Sofinnova Partners, Roche Venture Fund, SR One, IP Group and Rosetta Capital.

SOURCE Mission Therapeutics